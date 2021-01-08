A Santa Fe judge will rescind her dismissal of charges against a man arrested during a melee with police leading up to the toppling of the Plaza obelisk.
Magistrate Donita Sena dismissed two misdemeanor charges against Sean Sunderland, 25, of Santa Fe late last month for lack of prosecution after the police officer handling the case failed to appear for a hearing.
Presiding Judge David Segura said Friday that Sena will rescind her order dismissing the case because the court was unable to confirm that it had notified all parties of the Dec. 28 hearing at which the charges were dismissed. The hearing has been reset for Jan. 25.
"The Santa Fe Police Department is thankful that Judge Donita Sena took the matter into consideration and will move this case forward," a spokesman for the police department said in a news release Friday.
Officer Jesse Campbell had shown up to all other hearings in the case, Santa Fe police said.
According to a police report, Sunderland jumped on the back of a police officer who was attempting to arrest another protester as city workers tried to board up the obelisk on Oct. 12. Protesters attached ropes and chains to the monument and pulled it down after police decided to leave the Plaza.
Kitren Fischer, Sunderland's attorney, has said Campbell missed a deadline to file a witness list. When the officer failed to appear at a hearing on her motion to exclude witness testimony, she asked the court to dismiss the charges, a request Sena granted.
"If the court has set it for another hearing, we will be there," Fischer said Friday.
