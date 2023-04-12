041123 jw casados fire6.jpg

Ernie Casados, 68, and his daughter Jennifer look around the charred remains of his childhood home Tuesday. After appearing in The New Mexican on Tuesday, the Casados family received a $10,000 anonymous donation to their GoFundMe on Wednesday to help rebuild the Paseo de Peralta home.

Ernie and Bernadette Casados were sitting at The New Baking Company on Cordova Road for breakfast Wednesday when a man walked over to talk to them.

"He came over to our table and he looked at us and he said, 'Excuse me, I have a question. Were you in the newspaper this morning?' And I say, 'Oh yes, that was us,' and — oh, my wife broke down," Ernie Casados said. "He says, 'You know what, God bless you. God bless the both of you. I wish nothing but the best for you.'" 

Along with well-wishes from a stranger, the Casados family received a $10,000 anonymous donation to their GoFundMe on Wednesday, months after their family home on Paseo de Peralta was struck with a severe fire that destroyed much of the residence and left it uninhabitable. 

