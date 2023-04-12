Ernie Casados, 68, and his daughter Jennifer look around the charred remains of his childhood home Tuesday. After appearing in The New Mexican on Tuesday, the Casados family received a $10,000 anonymous donation to their GoFundMe on Wednesday to help rebuild the Paseo de Peralta home.
Ernie and Bernadette Casados were sitting at The New Baking Company on Cordova Road for breakfast Wednesday when a man walked over to talk to them.
"He came over to our table and he looked at us and he said, 'Excuse me, I have a question. Were you in the newspaper this morning?' And I say, 'Oh yes, that was us,' and — oh, my wife broke down," Ernie Casados said. "He says, 'You know what, God bless you. God bless the both of you. I wish nothing but the best for you.'"
Along with well-wishes from a stranger, the Casados family received a $10,000 anonymous donation to their GoFundMe on Wednesday, months after their family home on Paseo de Peralta was struck with a severe fire that destroyed much of the residence and left it uninhabitable.
Ernie Casados said the handful of donations his family has received — and phone calls from friends who didn't know about the devastating Feb. 2 blaze — have given him extra motivation to restore his beloved childhood home.
"As far starting to work on the house, every little penny is going to help. And like I said, I feel bad asking for help, but, well — I guess, if people are willing to help us, bless them. God bless them. I feel blessed with the help that I'm getting now, and I just — it just means so much," Ernie Casados said.
Bernadette Casados said she just "about died" when she heard about the $10,000 donation. She added it's amazing how the Santa Fe community has responded to help her family.
"Some people say, 'Well, maybe you should just clean it up and just sell it,' but — you know, this home's been in [Ernie's] family forever. ... You just can't let it go," Bernadette Casados said.