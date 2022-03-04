Jill L. Basso, owner and instructor of Desert Sage Tai Chi, practices stick form Friday afternoon with Jill Carolan at Harvey Cornell Rose Park. The group meets weekly to practice different forms incorporating yang tai chi sword form and stick form practice. The group took advantage of the warm moments on Friday, as the weather is expected to dip into cooler temperatures over the weekend.

