It seems there's a designated time for every cause, no matter how obscure it might be. February is National Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket Month.
Anthony Dinolfo, who was a grocer in Chicago, came up with the idea in 1969. Exhausted by people who stole his shopping carts, Dinolfo appealed to them in February because of Valentine's Day. Thieves should have a heart, he said.
I thought of this trivia in the heat of July because of Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and two city councilors. These solons have introduced a proposed ordinance that would codify penalties for victims of shopping-cart larceny.
That's right. A thief makes off with a shopping cart, but the retail business that owns the cart could be fined by the government.
"Any shopping cart that is retrieved by the city or contractor of the city shall be returned to the retail establishment upon payment of an administrative fee of $150," the proposed ordinance states.
If a stolen car were recovered by police, would the city bill the owner because the vehicle occupied a space in an impound lot? If a diner dashes off without paying his check, would beat cops charge the restaurateur for time spent apprehending the scofflaw? Assessing a $150 fee to return a stolen shopping cart to a store is just as illogical.
Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth and Amanda Chavez joined the mayor in creating the proposed ordinance. The financial pain they seek to inflict on businesses is couched in government jargon.
Their proposal claims to be "incentivizing retail establishments to ensure their shopping carts remain on their property."
Never trust a politician who uses the word "incentivizing," especially if this statesman is reaching for your wallet.
Technology can help retail stores hold on to their shopping carts. Mechanisms exist to lock the wheels if a thief tries to move a cart beyond a certain point.
Thieves might still defeat a lock, sophisticated or not. Yet the trio of politicians list no penalty in their proposed ordinance for those who steal carts.
Their assumption seems to be that the thieves are probably panhandlers or homeless people, so why bother with a specific criminal penalty for them? It's easier for city government to target businesses that are busy serving customers while trying to thwart shoplifters and shopping-cart pirates.
The city politicians' approach minimizes a crime that Dinolfo always described as widespread. The grocer liked to say a shopping cart was stolen somewhere in America every 90 seconds. Trade organizations have offered similar estimates, though their leaders say anti-theft devices are helping to reduce losses.
With Webber leading the city, certain residents have brown water flowing from their taps. A judge just rejected a soft plea bargain in the rape of a child, the case weakened because Webber's police department lost crucial evidence.
And the city has failed to meet deadlines on three consecutive audits. Webber claims the city actually has an undocumented surplus of millions of dollars. If he's correct, that windfall is all the more reason to complete accurate audits in a timely fashion.
Even with the city's tainted track record in meeting its responsibilities, the mayor, Chavez and Romero-Wirth think they have superior wisdom when it comes to shopping carts stolen from businesses.
Neighboring Arizona has a better approach than Santa Fe's bill that would punish victims while ignoring perpetrators.
The nonprofit Arizona Food Marketing Alliance operates a hotline to retrieve shopping carts. Tips can be left at 1-800-THE-CART. An arm of the alliance handles cart retrieval, washing and repair for a majority of Arizona's retailers.
It's a tested system that's helped keep carts in stores and off the streets for almost 40 years.
That approach saves consumers money. The punitive proposal in Santa Fe, with its $150 administrative fee for returning a cart, will only drive up charges at the checkout register.
In the City Different, the slogan for guarding shopping carts might as well be, "Hate the crime. Punish the victim."