New Mexico’s longest-serving Democrat in the state Senate, Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa, died Tuesday. He was 71.
Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, told The New Mexican, “We’re just all in shock. … He was smart, and was a valued member of the Senate. We depended on him a lot. His institutional knowledge will be hard to replace.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also expressed shock and sadness at Cisneros’ death, saying he “strove for impartiality and fairness, and he was as good a listener as he was a talker. When I took office, Sen. Cisneros stepped up and offered to draft our first priority bill, a piece of legislation that ultimately doubled the state’s investment in small businesses. He was a solid partner.” The governor said Cisneros “played an instrumental role in delivering infrastructure projects all across the state for many decades.”
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said, “He was a champion for Northern New Mexico who loved serving our state. He will be greatly missed.”
“This is a loss to Northern New Mexico and the entire state,” said his colleague, Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, also expressed sorrow. “Just last week I had the pleasure of being with Sen. Cisneros in Taos for a community meeting, where he was open and receptive to the concerns of his constituents and eager to keep moving New Mexico forward. … We lost a great statesman.”
Lobbyist J.D. Bullington became emotional Tuesday when talking about Cisneros, saying he was the first person he befriended in the Legislature when he began lobbying 24 years ago. Bullington recalled when Cisneros gave him a tour of the Molycorp mine in Questa. “He was a very unique individual,” Bullington said. “This is a guy who represented the heart and soul of New Mexico. Everybody loved him, no matter what their political views. We need more people like him in the Legislature.”
Lending credence to Bullington’s statement that even political opponents loved the late senator, Senate Republicans released a statement Tuesday saying, “Sen. Cisneros was a dedicated public servant whose sincere desire was to improve the condition of the state so all New Mexicans could flourish and thrive. While his voice is silenced now, we will remember all he accomplished. … Thank you dear colleague for caring so much about the people of New Mexico. We are all hurting and sad that we have lost you too soon. You were a true gentleman, statesman and a real good guy.”
Cisneros was first appointed to fill a vacancy in the Senate in 1985. Republican Senate Leader Stuart Ingle of Portales was elected in 1984 and began serving in 1985.
For the past several years, Cisneros was vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He also was the chairman of the interim Revenue Stabilization Committee at the time of his passing.
Besides his native Taos County, Cisneros’ District 6 included parts of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
Several legislators said they believe Cisneros died of a heart attack.
“He seemed to be in really good health,” Papen said. “He’d been going to the gym and doing all those things you’re supposed to do to stay healthy.”
The Taos News quoted former Questa mayor Esther Garcia, who worked closely with Cisneros on several projects, saying, “He was to go on a hike with some of the land grant people today, but said he wasn’t feeling well.”
During his work as a miner in Questa, Cisneros became a union leader. More recently, he sold insurance.
In November 2008 Senate Democrats voted to nominate Cisneros for the position of Senate president pro tem.
“As far as I remember,there has never been a president pro tem from Northern New Mexico,” Cisneros told The New Mexican at the time. “At least it hasn’t happened in the 24 years I’ve been in the Senate.”
However, when the full Senate voted in January 2009, Cisneros lost to fellow Democrat Tim Jennings of Roswell, who was supported by a coalition of conservative Democrats and Senate Republicans.
Cisneros is the second longtime state senator to die this year. In May, Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, who had been in the Senate since 1977, died at the age of 94.
Funeral services for Cisneros are pending.