A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle near Cerrillos Road and Zafarano Drive sometime before 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Santa Fe police said. 

Police have not released the identity of the deceased pedestrian. 

"The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not impaired at the time of the incident," a news release states. "It does appear the crash may have been due to pedestrian error."

