Santa Fe police late Friday night seized a Dodge Challenger connected to shootings Monday and Tuesday at a mobile home park on Airport Road and arrested a Santa Fe man on an unrelated charge.
Police Lt. Matthew Champlin said after a failed effort by city officers to pull over the Challenger, a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle in a field on the city’s west side. Shortly after, officers found two boys and a man on foot, at least one of whom said they had been in the Challenger. Said Awawd, 19, was arrested on a bench warrant, the lieutenant said Saturday, and the boys were released to a parent and guardian.
Police were not yet certain Saturday whether Awawd or the boys were connected with last week’s shootings at Country Club Gardens.
The shootings — around 10:30 p.m. Monday and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday — did not injure anyone but rattled residents.
One home and two vehicles were struck by bullets Monday. On Tuesday, bullets reportedly struck an outdoor play structure for children in a family’s yard, and a woman told police she had grabbed her 22-month-old granddaughter and thrown her over a wooden fence to protect her from bullets. The toddler was uninjured.
Each time, witnesses said someone in a white Dodge Challenger had pulled into the entrance of the mobile home park, fired several shots and then sped away.
Officers saw the Challenger at about 10:20 p.m. Friday and attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Airport and South Meadows roads, just east of the mobile home park, Champlin said, but the vehicle fled.
A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle abandoned in a field near N.M. 599 and Via Veteranos.
“The vehicle was freshly spray-painted,” Champlin said.
Police found a man and two teen boys — who Champlin said were sweating and appeared to have just finished running — walking a short distance away. At least one of them was interviewed by police “and admitted to being inside of the vehicle,” Champlin said.
The Challenger was impounded as potential evidence, he said.
Police are still investigating whether the three were involved in the shootings, Champlin said, adding he didn’t did know if they had been at the mobile home park Friday night.
“Their involvement in the Country Club shootings, if at all, is to be determined,” he said.
According to online jail records, Awawd was booked into Santa Fe County jail at about 3 a.m. Saturday on a probation violation.
Online court records show Awawd was charged in November with shooting at a home or occupied building in Santa Fe County. He pleaded guilty in April to charges of conspiracy and criminal damage to property and was sentenced to three years of probation and $4,000 in restitution to the victim.
A probation officer filed a report in court Friday saying Awawd had violated his probation May 5 when a routine drug test showed a positive result for cocaine and THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. And on June 5, the report said, Awawd failed to report for his monthly check-in to the probation office.