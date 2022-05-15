Thomas Jefferson, quote machine that he was, explained how simple arithmetic shapes public policy.
“A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51 percent of the people may take away the rights of the other 49,” he said.
That’s not how it works in New Mexico. When no one was watching, a couple of politicians defied democracy and overturned majority rule.
This backroom maneuver began on a cold February day but only recently came to light. It started innocently enough. State senators voted 36-0 for a memorial to investigate administrative spending in public schools.
Hours later, two Democratic senators who had publicly supported the measure killed it behind the scenes, thereby invalidating the votes of their colleagues.
The culprits are Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe and Sen. Bobby Gonzales of Ranchos de Taos.
Gonzales was one of three sponsors of Senate Memorial 30, which he later helped bury. The measure asked the staff of the Legislative Finance Committee to research growth in schools’ administrative spending. Further, the memorial requested that staffers craft legislation to restrict increases in administrative costs and add funding for classrooms.
Democratic Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces disliked the plan, even though he voted for it. Soules, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, told me the proposal should have been heard by his panel before advancing to the full Senate.
Soules made no objection when the memorial was heard on the Senate floor. He waited to privately express his displeasure to Gonzales and Wirth.
To appease Soules, Gonzales and Wirth claim they overturned legislation that had been approved overwhelmingly.
“We rescinded it,” Gonzales said. “It’s moot. Myself and the majority leader, we held it up.”
Wirth downplayed his part in undoing a vote of the Senate.
“It was a memorial making a request to the LFC. It wasn’t a binding piece of legislation,” Wirth said. “After it passed, Senator Soules flagged some issues.”
Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, also was a sponsor of the memorial. He said he belatedly learned the Senate vote had been negated after spotting paperwork with a cryptic notation about the memorial being expunged.
“If it’s true that two people somehow have the ability to rescind it, that’s very undemocratic,” Tallman said.
Wirth said his interest was in resolving a disagreement between two of his Democratic members, Soules and Gonzales. Wirth was more concerned about insider politics than in preserving legislation that could help students by reducing bureaucratic expenses.
Without any notice or discussion, Wirth and Gonzales set aside the votes of Soules, 20 other Democratic senators, 12 Republicans and one independent.
State records show the memorial was approved by the Senate but never signed by officers of the chamber. That appears to be the mechanism Wirth used to block the Senate vote from taking effect.
Questions abound over whether Wirth’s power play was legal.
Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, a Democrat who presides over the Senate, said a public proceeding is required to overturn a vote.
“I think that’s something that would have to be heard by the full body,” Morales said. “The sponsor would have to ask for unanimous consent to rescind the memorial. If there was even one objection, the full body would vote on whether to retain or rescind it.”
I asked Wirth if he informed the full Senate he wanted the memorial repealed. “I do not think so,” he said.
He didn’t. Wirth derailed the measure without the public or most other senators realizing it.
Tallman disagreed with Wirth’s characterization that the memorial was merely a request and of no great moment.
“It’s a fairly substantial issue. It’s not like we’re memorializing McKinley County Day,” Tallman said. “I can’t understand why it’s so controversial that they’d take such a drastic step to kill it.”
Soules’ conduct was almost as bothersome as Wirth’s. Soules voted for a measure he wanted killed, then initiated backroom discussions after its approval.
For his part, Gonzales said he tried to strike a conciliatory tone.
“The way I feel is Senator Soules and myself have to work together,” Gonzales said. “He didn’t like that his committee was bypassed.”
Gonzales might face a bigger ruckus after more senators realize their votes were stolen through cynical politics and creative mathematics.
Wirth and Gonzales demonstrated that two senators skulking in the background can have more votes than 36 on the front lines of democracy.