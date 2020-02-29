From a distance, dozens of kids learning to ice skate can look like a blur of chaos.
Some wobble, others awkwardly spin in circles. Still others glide across a glassy surface.
About 60 students from Capital High School gathered at Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s ice rink Wednesday morning to participate in a Skating in the Schools session. For many, it's the first time they had ever stepped onto the ice.
Organizers say the idea of the program — a partnership between the city, Santa Fe Public Schools and Santa Fe Skating Club, which hosts eight schools a year for four one-hour lessons — is to empower students, even when the skates are off.
“Not everything in life comes easily to everybody, but if you put in a little bit of hard work, you can find success,” said Tammy Berendzen, president of Santa Fe Skating Club. “It’s OK to fail. You might fall down your first day, but you get back up.
“On week one, you can come out and be falling all over the ice, but by week four, you’re gliding,” she said.
Skating in the Schools was founded in 1996, four years before the Genoveva Chavez Community Center opened. At the time, organizers provided bus transportation to Los Alamos for kids to use an arena there since there was no rink in Santa Fe.
Initially, Berendzen said, the program aimed to serve underprivileged kids in elementary school. Over time, its mission has expanded to “expose as many kids as we can in Santa Fe to skating,” she said, adding this is the first year pre-K and high school students have enrolled.
Since its inception, participants have grown from about 250 kids annually to 480.
“Skating is for everyone. It’s something anyone can do,” Berendzen said.
That was evident during Capital’s recent skate session. Most of the students were seniors from the school’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program. It's a curriculum targeted toward seniors who, if they go to college, would be the first in their family, and freshmen to seniors in Life Skills, a special-education course that serves students from ages 3 to 22.
“Coming from the south side, a lot of these kids don’t have many opportunities like this,” said Debbie LaRouche, a Capital teacher responsible for coordinating the school’s participation. She called the program "an incredible experience," particularly for the Life Skills group.
During Life Skills' third Skating in the Schools lesson last week, Liam Holzer pushed Arely Ornelas, a 15-year-old freshman on the ice in her wheelchair. Zipping up and down the rink, the girl clung to a stuffed animal in her lap and squealed — proof that “shows [skating] can be an inclusive activity,” said Berendzen, who is also in a wheelchair due to a birth defect in her spinal cord.
Meanwhile, Lisa Schub, an instructor with Skating in the Schools for 19 years, shuffled behind 16-year-old Antoinette Lovato, who leaned into a bright orange cone in front of her for balance.
“Oh my gosh, she’s skating on her own,” Schub said, removing her hands from Lovato’s hips, as the girl took a few small steps forward, pushing the cone by herself.
Lovato’s speech therapist, Jennifer Cordova, smiled as she watched.
“This one freaked out when she went on the ice for the first time,” Cordova said, greeting Lovato as she stepped off the ice and sat on a bench beside her. “But now, she loves it.”
"It's so fun," Lovato whispered to Cordova, a wide smile stretched across her face.
A big part of that excitement is that “they get out there and they see they’re skating just like everybody else,” LaRouche said, pointing toward the AVID seniors.
At the other end of the rink, Teri Moellenberg, a figure skating coach for 20 years, challenged the AVID group to mimic flamingoes, by standing on one leg, and cars by bending their knees and crouching low to the ground, sliding across the ice.
She then organized the group in a circle and taught them how to spin.
“I love skating,” said 18-year-old Abril Dominguez, who has been skating since she was 10, but had never had a formal lesson. “It’s an activity that you can get your problems away from you and just enjoy yourself."
Plus, when you fall, “You can always get back up,” 19-year-old Yulissa Calderon said. “You want to be better, so you just keep pushing yourself.”
The hope is that this transformation on the ice translates into the students’ academics, organizers said.
“They see if they can put a little bit of effort in, they can improve. They think, ‘If I can spend that extra five minutes practicing multiplication, then I’ll get better with multiplication homework,' " Berendzen said. "Skating teaches some really good life skills.”
That's certainly been true for Dominguez.
"In elementary school, [learning] wasn’t easy for me,” she said. Now, "[skating] has been helping me a lot with my grades. I’ve been improving.
"It’s taught me a lot. It makes us motivated.”
