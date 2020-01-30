A student has been temporarily banned from Santa Fe Public Schools property after he was accused of bringing a BB gun and 57 grams of marijuana to Capital High School.
According to a Santa Fe Police Department report, the student noticed there were officers on campus Wednesday and believed they were there for him because he had a gun his possession. His identity was redacted from the report.
The student gave the BB gun to another student around 11 a.m., a police report states, who then stored it in a third student's backpack before returning it to the first student at about 1:30 p.m.
The banned student is also accused of sending a threatening Snapchat message to another student Tuesday.
According to a police report, the threatened student's grandfather told police the banned student had "jumped" his grandson at school on Jan. 23. On Tuesday, the banned student sent a photo of a gun through Snapchat with a message telling the boy to watch his back.
The boy also told police that the banned student had threatened him Wednesday with the gun at school, but that he later recanted that statement, a police report states.
The banned student was removed from class and patted down for weapons, but none were found, according to the police report. The banned student's grandmother gave officers consent to interview him and search his backpack at school, and officers found marijuana, but no gun.
A juvenile probation officer did not recommend the banned student be jailed, but the youth now faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance in a school zone, according to the police report.
Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said another student came forward with information that helped police find the firearm.
In a search of the banned student's home, police found a BB gun that is a replica of a Glock handgun.
The BB gun did not match the one in the Snapchat picture, and an officer told the banned student that police believe the gun they were looking for is a real firearm, the police report states. The banned student then told the officer he did not have any weapons and that he just took a photo of a gun at the mall to look cool, according to the police report.
