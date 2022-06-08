The Canyon Road parking lot is expected to reopen Saturday after being shut down since Dec. 31, 2020. ‘It’s going to be a cause for celebration,’ said Teahouse owner Rich Freedman. ‘My customers are going to be a lot happier.’
El Farol and Geronimo (if you don’t get valet parking) is almost over.
The Canyon Road parking lot, which serviced those restaurants and other businesses in the area, is expected to reopen Saturday after being shut down since Dec. 31, 2020.
“It’s going to be a cause for celebration,” said Teahouse owner Rich Freedman, who has nine parking spaces that don’t come close to sufficing. “My customers are going to be a lot happier. Parking is just brutal. I’ll be relieved to not have to answer a question that [I] had no answer for.”
The store Hecho a Mano fielded the same parking questions for 1½ years.
“People call all the time: ‘Where can I park?’ ‘I don’t know,’ ” said Nika Feldman of Hecho a Mano, across from The Teahouse. “As far as business, it will be a world of difference.”
The Canyon Road parking lot had been privately owned by Ramon Salazar for decades and operated by the city of Santa Fe for many years, but the city did not renew its five-year lease when it expired at the end of 2020.
Salazar died in June 2020 and park ownership fell into the Salazar Survivor’s Trust, which had the property in probate for some months. The trust then had to make varying improvement to meet city regulations and automate the lot, said Justin Salazar, Ramon’s grandson and general manager of the lot.
“We are finally permitted,” Salazar said. “We should be open this weekend.”
Customers will pull a ticket at the gate and pay by credit card at one of two kiosks. Cash is not accepted.
Parking rates will be $2 per hour for the first two hours, $3 for the third hour and increasing for subsequent hours. The full-day rate will be $25, Salazar said.
Rock+Feather owner Bell Barer is thinking of validating the first two hours for customers who spend a certain amount at her store across from the lot.
“I’m so excited,” Barer said. “[The closed lot] really definitely cut down on business. It’s taken too long. I think business is down 30 percent due to the parking; that is my estimate.”
The parking lot still has a base course surface rather than full paving. The slope from the street to the sunken lot was removed and a retaining wall installed at Canyon Road, adding a few parking spaces.
Salazar said the lot has capacity for about 30 to 40 vehicles.
“It’s been a long process,” Salazar said. “I’m happy we can provide parking for the community. We should have landscaping in the next month.”