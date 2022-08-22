An airman stationed at New Mexico's Cannon Air Force Base was killed Sunday following a motorcycle crash in Portales, according to a news release Monday from the 27th Special Operations Wing. 

The news release did not specify whether Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr, 23, was operating the motorcycle. It is not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Misty Mercado, a spokeswoman for the 27th Operations Wing, said officials are waiting for more information on Carr's death. She added the Portales Police Department is investigating the accident. 

