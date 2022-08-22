spotlight Cannon Air Force Base airman killed in motorcycle crash Sunday in Portales The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brendan Carr Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An airman stationed at New Mexico's Cannon Air Force Base was killed Sunday following a motorcycle crash in Portales, according to a news release Monday from the 27th Special Operations Wing. The news release did not specify whether Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr, 23, was operating the motorcycle. It is not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.Misty Mercado, a spokeswoman for the 27th Operations Wing, said officials are waiting for more information on Carr's death. She added the Portales Police Department is investigating the accident. Portales Police Department spokesman Matthew Velletta could not be reached for comment Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Española robberies, killing caught in Santa FeResidents upset with pueblo wanting to pump pond, remove bermSanta Fe Indian Market Best of Show winner pays homage to 100 years of San Ildefonso artIndustry: Over 1,000 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 yearsControversial Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy faces misconduct complaintFamily of man killed in robbery mourns lossSanta Fe resident named new director of Finance Department'The year of the weed': Santa Fe struggles to keep up with unwanted plantsFederal agency to conduct sitewide review of Los Alamos National LaboratoryPerez had relentless drive as coach, teacher Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A foul tongue draws cheers, but can it sway voters? Building Santa Fe Ideas to ease homelessness have been bubbling for years Phill Casaus New Mexico In Depth's series on alcohol made us hear and face the music Ringside Seat Life would be rougher than death for heartless robber