Santa Feans can’t yet use cannabis products anywhere in public under city law, and those who live in apartments might not be able to use them at home, either.
“People really have to remember that when you’re in an apartment community, you are on private property and you are kind of at someone’s mercy at that point,” said Alan LaSeck, president of the Apartment Association of New Mexico. “You sign an agreement.”
Each rental company is free to come up with its own rules regarding cannabis use, LaSeck said.
He added the majority of the 800 members of his organization ban smoking at their properties to help curb in-unit cannabis and cigarette smoke.
LaSeck said the fear is that cannabis smoke, like cigarette smoke, can leave residue or odor that can be an expense to remove for landlords when a tenant moves.
“Some may allow oils, or some others may allow some other sort of consumption outside of smoking,” he said. “But there is not really a sort of national or state standard on that.”
He said others, especially complexes that receive federal assistance, have taken to barring cannabis products completely — both recreational and medical — arguing cannabis’s federally illegal status gives managers the right to do so.
Despite recreational and medical cannabis use being being legal in 18 and 37 states, respectively, cannabis remains listed as a Schedule 1 drug, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, meaning the government doesn’t consider it to have any medical benefit.
Local attorney Robert Richards said he sees landlords in particular taking the same position as banks, which have largely avoided doing business with cannabis entities.
The likelihood of the federal government getting involved with tenants and landlords involving cannabis is tiny, he said, but tenants should be concerned about breaking their lease agreements regarding smoking.
“It’s not like you are taking a pill; it’s not like it’s something that you do that just impacts you,” Richards said, referring to how the smell can billow out of apartments.
Consumption areas in spotlight
Public consumption of cannabis products is barred under the state Cannabis Regulation Act, but the law does allow for designated spaces for cannabis use, including hotel rooms, bars, casino spaces and outdoor venues.
Municipalities have yet to craft rules for spaces, and it’s unknown when that might change.
In 2019, a state law was passed allowing consumption areas for medical patients connected to dispensaries, but the idea never caught hold with medical providers.
Municipalities were handed the baton of how to fine-tune the consumption area rules for their boundaries — municipalities can ban them — but in Santa Fe, its unclear when that topic will be broached again.
City spokesman Dave Herndon could not answer the query late Thursday afternoon, but Land Use Director Jason Kluck, in an interview last week, said the department was in a good place to tackle the request once the city decided to take up the issue.
From the hotel perspective, Jeff Mahan, president of the Santa Fe Lodgers Association, said he’s unaware of any hotels in the area with interests in a consumption area.
Mahan said while it is uncommon for hotels to drop the hammer on visitors for cannabis use, it’s not unheard of.
He said about 95 percent of the lodgers association’s members’ spaces are smoke-free, and they can levy fines or charges if tenants are caught smoking.
“I think we would all be ignorant to think that no one has smoked pot in a nonsmoking guest room,” Mahan said.
Rik Blythe, general manager of La Fonda on the Plaza, said he’s not more concerned about recreational cannabis use in its rooms.
Before legalization, he said, security workers would on occasion have to inform someone smoking cannabis or cigarettes in a room that the hotel was smoke-free.
“My son lives in Boulder, Colo.,” Blythe said. “I’ve never seen any issues being up in Boulder, which is certainly a destination, with how long cannabis has been legalized up there.”
As for edible products, Blythe said he doesn’t expect the hotel to take a hard stance, noting it would be no different from his view on alcoholic beverages.
“I’m not interested in being the enforcer of what someone chooses to put in their body,” he said.
“Some people handle [cannabis] well, others don’t.”
Overall, Blythe said he feels recreational cannabis will be a boost for the hotel economy and travel, drawing visitors from Texas, where cannabis use and possession are illegal.
“They just have to behave themselves,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.