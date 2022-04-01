About 50 people showed up for the first hour of recreational cannabis sales at R. Greenleaf Organics on Friday morning — kicking off what is expected to be a robust day of sales for a substance long deemed illegal to use.
Friday marks the first day stores can legally sell recreational cannabis under a new law passed last year that allows for the production, sale and use of marijuana for adults 21 and over.
R. Greenleaf Organics seemed to have the jump on opening time over other Santa Fe cannabis stores. It opened at 7 a.m. and by 6:30 a.m., its parking lot already had a number of cars full of people waiting to get in line.
Many other Santa Fe stores had openings scheduled between 9 and 11 a.m.
Among the early-morning customers at R. Greenleaf Organics were Anthony Smith and Andrea Armijo of Santa Fe, both medical cannabis patients who see the legal sale of recreational cannabis as a long-earned victory.
Among other things, Smith said legalizing cannabis means "nobody has to stand on a corner and wait for a dealer."
Dominic Garcia, the vice president for marketing and retail for R. Greenleaf Organics in New Mexico, said he was feeling "exuberant" as he awaited the first customers around 6:55 a.m.
"It's been a long road getting ready for this," he said, "Today is the day. It's go time."
Garcia said the firm's Las Cruces store opened at midnight and had about 400 people in line waiting to get in.
New Mexico has issued 151 cannabis retail licenses to date — 66 in Santa Fe. Not all of those stores are expected to open this weekend, however.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
I predict a lot of partying going on this weekend. Please be safe and responsible.
