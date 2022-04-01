The first band of customers to walk through the doors Friday morning at R. Greenleaf Organics did something you would expect to see in a theater.
Upon entering at 7 a.m., they spontaneously broke into applause, cheers and laughter — forming what likely was the first line of recreational cannabis consumers in the city.
Pot pioneers.
Friday marked the first day retailers could sell recreational cannabis, though the use and possession of cannabis has been legal since last summer, shortly after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law approving the production, sale and use of marijuana for adults 21 and over.
New Mexico has issued 151 cannabis retail licenses to date — 66 in Santa Fe. Not all of those stores are expected to open this weekend, however.
But for those that did, Friday's long-awaited opening was steady and sometimes spectacular.
For many shop employees and customers, the day went beyond just having the legal right to possess and use cannabis. It spoke to a social and cultural breakthrough that took years of effort to achieve — a move toward not just letting people enjoy a little marijuana but decriminalizing a drug many say is less harmful than alcohol.
The end of marijuana's stigma, some said, may also be the end of its black market.
"It means nobody has to stand on a corner and wait for a dealer," said Anthony Smith of Santa Fe, one of the first people in line at R. Greenleaf Organics.
Just ahead of Smith, Steve Sanderson of Española eagerly waited for the doors to open. He was the first to clear a register with a sale, and since R. Greenleaf appeared to be the only store to open early Friday morning — some outlets opened at midnight in other New Mexico cities — Sanderson likely is the answer to a trivia question: Who was the first person to legally buy marijuana in Santa Fe?
"This is great for our state," the ever-smiling 55-year-old said as he left the store and the growing line of customers behind him. "I wanted to be the first because I knew there would be a line."
That wait grew quickly, with about 50 people showing up in the first hour, giving an early kick to what was expected to be a robust day of sales.
Dominic Garcia, the vice president for marketing and retail for R. Greenleaf Organics in New Mexico, said he was feeling "exuberant" as he awaited the first customers around 6:55 a.m. The company hired a food truck to provide burritos and a DJ to provide music to start the day off with a festive mood.
"It's been a long road getting ready for this," Garcia said, "Today is the day. It's go time."
It soon became go time all over town.
At the Minerva Canna Medical Dispensary on Cerrillos Road, employee Christopher Mendonca proudly showed off an array of different flavored vapes at the Canna Cafe, where customers could sit at the counter as if they were at an old-fashioned diner and order cannabis coffee and cookies.
Mendonca said employees are trained to guide newbies through the process of choosing a product to sample, erring on the side of caution to ensure their well-being. "You can always add on," he said of using cannabis. "But you can't go back."
He said transaction records indicated about 75 people had visited the store between 10 a.m and 1 p.m. About 10 more were waiting outside for their turn to shop at that time.
Store co-owner Dawn Briones' eyes were shiny with delight.
"People are having fun," she said. "We want to make them feel at home."
She said as the taboos surrounding the purchase and use of cannabis fade away — a path the legalization of medicinal cannabis helped pave well over a decade ago — cannabis retailers and customers are "trailblazing a little bit."
Business was more steady than crazy at many of the cannabis shops through the day— though a midmorning point-of-sale software glitch left some stores conducting transactions with pen and paper. Some operators said the state was responsible for the snafu, but Heather Brewer, spokeswoman for the Cannabis Control Division, said the problem originated with a private contracting firm some stores used, and not with the state.
At the family-owned Fruit of the Earth store on Early Street, general manager Elisha Weisman said the software problem probably cost the store 50 percent of "business we could have had."
Other stores were unaffected by the problem, including CG: Cannabis Good on Early Street. There, consumer Jesus Lozoya, 34, said he felt liberated because people "no longer have to feel cautious buying" cannabis.
"This is a huge sigh of relief," said the Santa Fe resident.
At Best Daze dispensary on Airport Road, assistant manager Emilio Nava said he sensed a collective happiness among sellers and buyers.
"What's there to be mad about today?" he asked, flashing a big smile. "People can come in and buy edibles. They can buy topicals. They can buy pre-roll [joints].
"And there's not a cop waiting for you outside the door."
It’s done - no turning back. To those who “choose to use”, please be responsible. I choose a good Scotch Whiskey myself, but only at home, and I never get behind the wheel under the influence (lost a niece to a drunk driver 4 decades ago, and it still stings to all of the family to this day). Good luck to all.
I’m already hearing that some dispensaries raised their prices for strains that many medical patients buy. It’s not like medical patients have lots of money to get what works for them. It’s not like they got advance warning for the increase in prices either.
I hear the P.D. will be setting up DUI saturation checkpoints: tables by the side of the road heaping with brownies and other munchies.
[thumbup][lol]
I am wondering how the state and businesses can compete with the tax fee cartel's?
Hmmm. I wonder if this is why the guy in the Chevy Silverado driving ahead of me on W. Alameda couldn't stay in his lane...[wink]
I predict a lot of partying going on this weekend. Please be safe and responsible.
[thumbup]And this will be a litmus test for left wing D politicians. Who can stay stoned the longest?
Good call Mike. Maybe they can hang out with the right wing R's who don't believe in climate change. I think it's a good balance.
[lol][lol] y'all have some really weird ideas about what weed does to people.
I had much experience with dopers in college......I doubt they have changed much.
LMAO!!! Dopers. Boomer.
Not all people who use marijuana are dopers, just like not all people who drink are lushes.
[thumbup] They really have no idea. Do you think it is just fear based? I've known many "stoners" and have never witnessed any of the things many of these people are claiming.
