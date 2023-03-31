Ian Aarons, co-owner and managing director at Endo, embraces friend and customer Darlene Durr at the Agua Fría dispensary Friday. With the legal sales of recreational marijuana reaching its first year anniversary, Aarons is banking that a little personal touch and tech skills are going to help keep his small mom-and-pop operation ahead of the bigger, better funded mega-stores.
New Mexico’s cannabis industry — which officials say has matched initial revenue projections but continues to experience significant growing pains — celebrates its first birthday Saturday.
April 1, however, is no joke for the fledgling business that now numbers more than 600 retail stores and brought in about $40 million in its first 11 months of operation (March figures are not yet available).
However, despite the strong start, cannabis has faced challenges — including a reported invasion of marijuana produced out of state and difficulties on the regulatory front — that many observers say make it difficult to chart exactly what may happen next, particularly for smaller retailers who jumped into the industry when the legalization of recreational use became official.
One uncertainty is the continued search for a permanent director to run the state Cannabis Control Division, which oversees the industry and has had three leaders — Kristen Thomson, Carolina Barrera and Andrew Vallejos — since June.
Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, said the division is conducting interviews for the director position. She said part of the challenge in making the right hire is finding someone who has “regulatory experience in an industry that has not been regulated” in the state.
She said the division has good applicants for the job and is in the process of reviewing and interviewing them.
In the meantime, Trujillo will serve as interim director. She said her department plans to set more stringent guidelines for cannabis packaging and ensure retailers are not selling out-of-state product, which is against state law.
“The illicit market includes licensees selling product from out of state,” she said in an interview this week.
To date, her agency has received nearly 200 complaints about the industry, which range from gripes about not liking a particular product to concerns some retailers are selling out-of-state marijuana.
“We don’t have evidence of it,” Trujillo said. “We are taking note that there are people in communities telling us, but we need to verify that.”
She said her agency will turn any evidence of out-of-state product sales over to the state Department of Public Safety and possibly local law enforcement agencies to investigate as a crime.
Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, said in an interview this week his company has been offered out-of-state cannabis at lower prices and it would be “naive” to think some retailers are not selling it.
“We’re not interested in participating in it,” he said.
Trujillo said she also has concerns about some producers offering colorfully packaged cannabis “that is attractive to children. Kids are not allowed in a [cannabis] store, but you think about a family member buying some product, bringing it home, and potentially it is in sight of a child.”
She said her agency is working on a media campaign to address the issue.
It’s unclear if teens or children are accessing cannabis their family members bought legally. Nor does the state yet know whether the legal sales of cannabis has led to an increase in consumption among adults.
Trujillo said the state Department of Health is expected to prepare a report on usage in 2024.
A work group has been formed to gather “data regarding cannabis use with the advent of adult use cannabis. It meets regularly and will issue a report to the Legislature by Dec. 1, 2024,” David Morgan, a spokesman for the Department of Health, wrote in an email Thursday.
Those who operate cannabis shops are mulling the long-range future of the industry as the novelty wears off.
Ian Aarons, managing director of the locally owned cannabis shop Endo on Agua Fría Street, said his store initially saw a lot of people wanting to try cannabis for the first time “to see what it was like.” He said he has also encountered people who may not have used it for decades who want to try it again.
“I feel like I see a lot of those customers return,” he said, adding it’s still not a large proportion of his customer base.
Trujillo said the annual revenue numbers are in line with what advocates predicted some years ago as legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational use was taking shape.
Long a critic of allowing unrestrained retail cannabis growth in the state, Rodriguez said he thinks cannabis revenue can increase — but a lot of smaller businesses won’t be able to keep up with established or larger competitors and will close.
Aarons agreed, saying while his business is doing OK, he feels the larger chains will, over time, dominate the market, leading to some smaller businesses closing.
“They have a lot of money to blow,” he said of the larger groups. “It’s hard to compete.”
Trujillo said she does not know yet if the cannabis business has hits its peak in terms of revenue levels. “It certainly has been steady,” she said.