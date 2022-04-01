Friday's launch of adult recreational cannabis sales in the state could have an economic impact beyond the bud.
Legal marijuana also is expected to pay dividends for new and longtime local smoke shops. Some reported an uptick in interest this week in their array of bongs, bubblers, rolling papers and other cannabis-adjacent products.
Lee Saiz, manager of Roll N' Smoke on West Cordova Road, said his shop has been open for only about a month, but he began noticing an increase in customers in the days leading up to legal cannabis sales. Initially, he saw about five customers a day, but as Friday drew closer, the daily customer count increased to about 20, he said, and he expects that to continue.
It's no wonder — Roll N' Smoke sits between two cannabis dispensaries, R. Greenleaf Organics and Sacred Garden.
"Just from the get-go, starting out today, we've already had a few new customers come in and ask about our products," Saiz said Friday. "Seems like it's going to be good in the sense that we will pick up business between both dispensaries. We will see how it turns out in the future."
While smoke shops vary in design — some focus on tobacco products, others on vaporizers — almost all of them sell products typically used with cannabis, such as water bubbler pipes and cleaning equipment specifically designed for cannabis.
Prior to Friday, sales were limited to patients in New Mexico's Medical Cannabis Program. Saiz said with legal sales expanding to all adults 21 and over, and the stigma of cannabis use starting to fade, he expects business to continue to grow long after the opening-day buzz wears off.
Jamil Awwad, manager of High End Smoke Shop on Airport Road, also has the benefit of a nearby dispensary. He was "bracing" for a flood of people from the Best Daze dispensary across the parking lot, he said.
He saw a light increase in customers Friday, which he called a positive sign, but said he believes the zenith will come over the weekend or into next week.
"I am going to give it about an entire week before it will settle back down," he said.
Valeria Orozco, who works at High End, said she can always tell when a customer comes in from Best Daze because of the purple, polka-dotted bags they carry. She has seen medical cannabis shoppers come into the smoke shop to buy pipes and rolling papers over the past two months.
On Friday, customer traffic was “steady, with a lot of regulars coming in,” she said.
Michael Wascher, who works at Red House Smoke Shop on Cerrillos Road, said the store experienced a heavy increase in customers Thursday as, he said, patrons were trying to beat Friday's rush.
"A lot of people were stocking up on products," Wascher said. "Most of the people are going to take the first day to celebrate."
Co-worker Tony Catalsamo, who has worked at the shop for six years, said cannabis dispensaries can sell smoking equipment, but their products often have a higher markup. He doesn't expect recreational cannabis businesses to affect his sales in the long term.
"People are still going to need their general smoking accessories," he said.
Ben Benderra, manager of A1 Smoke Shop, a sister location to Roll N' Smoke at Cerrillos and Siler roads, said Day One for legal cannabis brought a fairly normal stream of customers to his store, but he hopes to see an increase as more people try out the newly legal drug.
"Hopefully we'll get some of those first-time smokers," he said.
Santa Fe New Mexican reporter Robert Nott contributed to this report.
