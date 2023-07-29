WHITE ROCK — Mad as a hatter, Christa Tyler decided to open a cannabis consumption lounge in this bedroom suburb situated in the shadow of Los Alamos.

The colorfully drawn Hatter’s Lounge, as she calls the welcoming space within her 420 Tea Time dispensary, features a wide array of cannabis products and a coffee bar. There’s also some diner-style booths and tables for patrons to sit at, plus board games and a big TV. The décor and motif are based on Alice in Wonderland, which, you could argue, is full of pipe dreams.

In New Mexico, running a cannabis consumption lounge — sort of like a bar for devotees of pot — is no longer a pipe dream for those who want it.

072723_GC_CannabisLounge02rgb.jpg

James Nelson, who owns a toy and gaming store in Los Alamos, sips a cup of tea Thursday at the Hatter’s Lounge in 420 Tea Time in White Rock. Nelson says he frequents the shop three or four times a week for a cup of tea and enjoys a cannabis-infused serving on occasion.
072723_GC_CannabisLounge04rgb.jpg

Christa Tyler, owner of Hatter's Lounge and 420 Tea Time dispensary, stands among the Alice in Wonderland décor at the cannabis consumption lounge in White Rock.
072723_GC_CannabisLounge03rgb.jpg

Lydia Santiago prepares a cup of rose petal raspberry tea for a regular customer Thursday.

