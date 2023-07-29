WHITE ROCK — Mad as a hatter, Christa Tyler decided to open a cannabis consumption lounge in this bedroom suburb situated in the shadow of Los Alamos.
The colorfully drawn Hatter’s Lounge, as she calls the welcoming space within her 420 Tea Time dispensary, features a wide array of cannabis products and a coffee bar. There’s also some diner-style booths and tables for patrons to sit at, plus board games and a big TV. The décor and motif are based on Alice in Wonderland, which, you could argue, is full of pipe dreams.
In New Mexico, running a cannabis consumption lounge — sort of like a bar for devotees of pot — is no longer a pipe dream for those who want it.
But that doesn’t mean you can smoke a pipe there.
While the Cannabis Regulation Act does allow consumption lounges to offer pre-rolled joints to patrons ready to light up, by state law smoking is permitted only in designated areas or standalone buildings, and smoke cannot infiltrate indoor public or work spaces where smoking is otherwise prohibited.
And cities and municipalities have not only the right to approve the opening of consumption lounges, but also the right to prohibit smoking and/or vaping as well.
Tyler said that is affecting her business. When customers come in wanting a pre-rolled joint and find out they cannot smoke on the premises, they get a “to-go” order instead.
“It kind of defeats the purpose. Like, ‘You can consume, but only consume part of it,’ ” she said.
As a result, the lounge part of her business has been slow, but takeout business has been good, she said.
Tyler opened her lounge in September. She said she gets at least 35 customers a day, and that’s enough to make a profit, pay the bills and employ five other people in her shop. Mostly she loves the idea of running her own business, one where people can play games or watch the Disney Channel while enjoying some edibles.
“The world is so dark lately. I wanted to open a bright, happy place where people come in and consume and maybe have a better day,” she said in an interview at her business.
And at least she’s up and running in a new industry that is having a little trouble taking root in New Mexico. Under the Cannabis Regulation Act, which legalized the production and sale of cannabis as of April 1 of last year, the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department has approved nearly 20 consumption lounges around the state, though not all of them have opened.
Nationwide, the trend is equally slow, with just 10 states approving cannabis consumption lounges, including Nevada, where efforts to open lounges in Las Vegas have slowed because of changing regulations, funding issues and administrative delays, according to a recent MJBizDaily article.
“The reality is, cannabis lounges have not really taken off around the country,” said Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the cannabis industry.
She said the right of local governments to authorize or disallow consumption lounges “maybe adds another bit of a barrier for individuals.”
Other challenges, like state law forbidding alcohol and cannabis being served in the same place and the need to adhere to the state’s clean air regulations when it comes to smoking — be it tobacco or cannabis — may be playing a role in the slow growth of the lounge industry in the state, she said in an interview.
“It’s similar to a tobacco bar, which we don’t have in New Mexico,” Trujillo said.
She said consumption lounges are “just a difficult concept that hasn’t found its place yet.”
Certainly not in Santa Fe. Tyler, who lives in Los Alamos, said she thought about opening her business in Santa Fe before discovering the city had no provision in place to approve them.
While the state allows for supervised consumption areas, “municipalities are not required to adopt provisions for those and to date, the city has taken no action to adopt rules and regulations for this use,” Jason Kluck, director of Santa Fe’s Planning and Land Use Department, wrote in an email.
“I recall there was some general discussion about the merits of consumption areas early on … but we have not had any further internal conversations since around the spring of 2022,” he wrote. “Nor have I seen any requests regarding the possibility of including provision for supervised cannabis consumption areas in the code.”
So Tyler shifted her plan to White Rock, a community of fewer than 6,000 people close to the entrance to the popular Bandelier National Monument.
The White Rock community has been supportive, she said, and she also gets a good share of tourists. But most come in, buy something and leave. Efforts to offer different non-cannabis foodstuffs, from pastries to lasagna, failed to draw the non-cannabis crowd in, while the cannabis crowd wondered why there was no marijuana in those products.
Another unexpected challenge, she discovered, is that some of her patrons don’t want to stick around and be noticed by others.
“They don’t want people to know they are cannabis users,” she said.
Some customers do stay for a while. James Nelson, who owns a toy and gaming store in Los Alamos, is one of them. He said in an interview he comes to 420 Tea Time three to four times a week because of its relaxed atmosphere.
He said it’s an ideal space for both cannabis users and those who do not use to meet.
“If you are having a business meeting with somebody and you want [cannabis-]infused tea, you can have it and they don’t have to have it,” he said during a recent visit to the site.
While he understands Tyler’s desire to have pot smokers hang around, he said, “I don’t know if I want general smoking like we had in restaurants in the past. I am a consumer, but I know a lot of people wouldn’t want to walk into a place where there is smoke.”
Alisha Garbett of White Rock is another regular. Often she comes in to play some of the board games Tyler has for visitors — Monopoly, Scrabble, Catan — and sip infused tea. She said there are few social places for people to play board games.
“I love that they have a décor that they’ve chosen and stuck to. I think that makes it more whimsical,” she said in an interview. She said that while she does not smoke cannabis, she would be OK with other people smoking around her at 420 TeaTime.
Over time, Nelson thinks cannabis consumption lounges will take flight in municipalities that allow them.
“It’s a matter of the right people opening them,” he said. “This kind of business has a dynamic where you have to have friendly people working there — good, knowledgeable people who can talk to you about the product and the effects.”
Maybe so, but Trujillo said it’s unlikely there will be statewide action to change the rules regarding local control over consumption lounges anytime soon. Her agency is now prioritizing ramping up compliance efforts to ensure all cannabis businesses are adhering to state laws regarding the new industry.
“We have to focus on priorities that matter and that is not our focus at this moment,” she said.
In Santa Fe, Kluck said in a phone interview that in order to allow cannabis consumption lounges in the city, someone would have to “approach the city to start a conversation on the possibility and we would review all the parameters and decide if an ordinance change is warranted.”
Another option, he said, is a member of the city’s governing body could sponsor an ordinance amendment.
Tyler is not giving up on making her Hatter’s Lounge a comfortable place for anyone over the age of 21. She’s working on drawing in customers by holding book signings and hosting car shows. She wants to begin offering live performance pieces and visual arts shows — anything to attract people with the hope they hang around and make it a regular gathering place.
In the meantime, she gestures around her mostly empty space and says she feels like she’s wasting at least 80% of it.
“If they allowed smoking, this place would be packed,” she said.