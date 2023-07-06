070623_GC_Cannabis01_rgb.jpg

Sierra Rodriguez and Everett Robinson hand-roll 1-gram joints Thursday in the back of Endo, a Santa Fe cannabis dispensary. Endo co-owner Ian Aarons acknowledges there may be too many retailers in the industry — over 40 in Santa Fe alone — but doesn’t favor halting state licensing.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

In a sign the recreational cannabis industry may be struggling to take root, more than 100 cannabis businesses and supporters wrote a letter to the governor’s office asking for a halt on issuing new licenses for cannabis retailers.

The letter, sent June 27, says the cannabis industry in New Mexico is “currently experiencing extreme instability.”

It goes on to say that since the sale of recreational cannabis became legal in April 2022, law-abiding cannabis retailers are competing with a still-vibrant illicit market and a “saturation of regulated and illegal cannabis products in New Mexico.”

Grant Gossett speaks with Endo’s Preston Robinson about the different strains of cannabis available Thursday during Gossett’s first visit to the dispensary.
Sierra Rodriguez breaks up cannabis Thursday before rolling joints at Endo.

