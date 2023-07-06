Sierra Rodriguez and Everett Robinson hand-roll 1-gram joints Thursday in the back of Endo, a Santa Fe cannabis dispensary. Endo co-owner Ian Aarons acknowledges there may be too many retailers in the industry — over 40 in Santa Fe alone — but doesn’t favor halting state licensing.
In a sign the recreational cannabis industry may be struggling to take root, more than 100 cannabis businesses and supporters wrote a letter to the governor’s office asking for a halt on issuing new licenses for cannabis retailers.
The letter, sent June 27, says the cannabis industry in New Mexico is “currently experiencing extreme instability.”
It goes on to say that since the sale of recreational cannabis became legal in April 2022, law-abiding cannabis retailers are competing with a still-vibrant illicit market and a “saturation of regulated and illegal cannabis products in New Mexico.”
The signatories ask the state to set up a mechanism to “pause new cannabis licensees and provide regulators with a safety valve to turn the application acceptance process back on” once the legal market has stabilized.”
The letter also asks the state to conduct a market study to determine when to start approving licenses again — if there is a halt — and do more to prosecute illegal cannabis operators.
Jessie Hunt, spokeswoman for Schwazze, which runs 32 cannabis shops in the state, said the letter came in response to a meeting with staff members in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.
“They asked for feedback from the industry on the issues,” Hunt, who helped spearhead the letter-writing campaign, said in an interview.
She said she hopes the letter raises awareness about the challenges facing the industry as it still tries to find its footing. She said she thinks the state’s initial attitude toward the new business was “The market will figure itself out.”
The letter, she said, serves to say: “This is not going to work itself out.”
Efforts to reach representatives of some of the cannabis stores that did sign the letter, including Minerva Canna and the Verdes Foundation, were unsuccessful.
Ian Aarons, co-owner and manager of Endo, a locally owned cannabis shop on Agua Fria Street, said he did not sign the letter and has mixed feelings about what it says.
On the one hand, he said, there may be too many retailers in the business already — Santa Fe has more than 40 — and the bigger, more established chain stores are difficult to compete with. But, he said, “I want opportunities for local guys like me to get into the industry,” so he is not sure he favors a total license halt.
As of this week, the state Licensing and Regulation Department’s Cannabis Control Division reported it has issued 1,006 retail cannabis dispensary licenses in the state, although not all those licensed businesses are up and running.
As of late June, there were 583 cannabis retailers operating in the state, Bernice Geiger, spokeswoman for the Cannabis Control Division, said in an interview Thursday.
Her agency does not track how many of the operators close down or sell out, she said.
The New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce was among those supporting early legislative efforts to cap the number of licenses issued until the market had proved itself, said President Ben Lewinger. Language to that effect fell by the wayside as the final draft of the Cannabis Regulation Act was approved by the Legislature in 2021.
Late last year, Lewinger said it would be “pollyannaish” to believe many of the cannabis retailers that opened in the past year or so would be around in three years. He said he knows of at least three retailers who have closed shop.
While the chamber did not sign off on the letter, Lewinger said he helped shape the missive and the chamber would support “a temporary moratorium on new licenses, but nothing permanent.”
The business has been growing. Through 2022, monthly recreational and medical cannabis sales combined hovered around the $40 million mark, according to the Cannabis Control Division website. Since the start of 2023, sales have gone up, hitting about $45 million to $47 million per month over the past few months, with recreational sales amounting to about double the amount of medical sales.
Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, the state’s largest cannabis company, has been a continual critic of the state’s decision not to limit the number of retail licenses it approves. But he said he did not sign on to the letter because it reflects a cry for help from business owners who should have known better going into the industry.
He said cannabis operators who are surprised by the number of retail cannabis shops in the state must have “had their head in the sand to not have predicted this.”
Whether the state, through executive or legislative order, will impose a cap remains unclear.
“We asked industry leaders to draft this letter to better understand the collective feedback on how to support its growth in a safe and productive way,” Caroline Sweeney, spokesperson for Lujan Grisham’s office, wrote in an email.
Sweeney said the governor will work with cannabis industry players to “identify any adjustments to the program that need to be made to curb the illicit market and ensure that the industry is properly regulated.”