Cannabis legalization inched closer to reality in New Mexico early Thursday morning as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5-4 to approve a bill allowing recreational use of marijuana for adults.
House Bill 12 — heavily amended during a more than three-hour meeting — includes new provisions allowing for a three-year cap on plant production and requiring an independent testing organization to regularly test the product for safety purposes.
The bill now has to clear the Senate floor before moving to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a signature.
Lujan Grisham has said she would support the measure.
Other changes included decreasing the excise tax from 20 to 12 percent, and more amendments are expected to be introduced when the proposal hits the Senate floor, based on comments lawmakers made during the committee hearing.
The state would begin issuing licenses on March 1, 2022, and medical cannabis producers would be allowed to apply for recreational cannabis licenses.
The full Senate is expected to take up the measure soon, since this year’s legislative session ends at noon Saturday.
“Leadership has made it clear this bill has to get out of here,” Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat who serves as chairman of the committee, said as members grappled with an array of amendments.
The committee briefly considered a second measure, Senate Bill 288, but that legislation had a much longer way to go for final approval.
It was introduced by Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Roswell farmer who made an early move during the hearing that essentially would have replaced HB 12 with an overhauled version of his bill. The measure would have allowed licensed medical cannabis producers a nine-month head start to produce recreational cannabis before any new licenses were distributed through the recreational program. The amendment also would have eliminated a plant count limit that had been added to HB 12.
The amendment failed on a committee vote.
Cervantes told Pirtle the odds were likely against him.
"The horses are lined up behind a different bill," Cervantes said, "the bill that probably has the horses to get beyond the [finish] line."
Supporters have been waiting eagerly for some form of cannabis legislation to make its way to the full Senate. At least five measures were introduced in the session, along with countless amendments. The two under debate were the only ones remaining in the session.
Cervantes told the committee, "I’ve seen so many versions of this bill and so many amendments. … Frankly, I wanted to see what was going to happen with all of this."
Both cannabis proposals would legalize possession of up to 2 ounces of cannabis or 16 ounces of extract for adults 21 and older, and both would allow New Mexicans to apply for a license to grow and sell cannabis.
HB 12, sponsored by Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, would task the state Regulation and Licensing Department with most of the program’s oversight, while SB 288 would set up an independent regulation commission to do that job.
HB 12 also would funnel some of the tax revenue to fund substance abuse efforts, help communities hit hardest by drug use, provide cannabis abstinence training for children and teens, and allow for a review and expungement of criminal cases and records involving crimes related to cannabis possession and use.
Those were provisions that both Cervantes and Sen. Mimi Stewart,D-Albuquerque, said they supported.
The Senate bill would have imposed a $10-per-plant fee for anyone who wants to grow cannabis for sale, while the House bill has an “up to $50” fee per plant. Pirtle said that would allow a small producer with limited funds a chance to get into the market. HB 12 sets license fees at $2,500.
A similar proposal to legalize recreational use of cannabis for adults in New Mexico died in the Senate Judiciary Committee last year.
Stewart noted the amount of time and effort it is taking to get the program going in New Mexico, given many other states — including neighboring Colorado and Arizona — have passed such laws. Texas and Mexico are both considering it as well.
Cervantes, who said he is philosophically opposed to the idea of legalizing cannabis, told Martinez and Romero he had a lot of problems with the bill, including provisions that run contrary to current law.
“I don’t believe your bill has been very carefully read,” he said. "I just don't think your bill is ready."
He said if he had more time, he would go through a line-by-line reading of where the bill is "wrong."
He joined the three Republicans on the committee in voting against the bill.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.