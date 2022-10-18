Let’s face an inconvenient truth: Campaigns were more hilarious and a lot more honest before email existed.
Remember the 1972 presidential election? If you don’t, it’s worth looking up.
A highlight was volatile Rolling Stone writer Hunter S. Thompson quoting an aide to Edmund Muskie about why the senator from Maine wouldn’t debate other Democratic candidates: “My instructions are that the senator should never again be put in a situation where he has to think quickly.”
Such candor would never have erupted had email and text messages been available to Muskie’s handlers. An aide would have had an intern paste some boilerplate in a message and blasted it across the land. It might have read: “As the front-runner for the presidential nomination, Sen. Muskie believes his first obligation is to meet with as many voters as his 16-hour workdays permit. He is open to engaging in a constructive dialogue with the other candidates at an appropriate time.”
I suppose there might be a good aspect of political email. It seems to be helpful in fostering personal relationships between candidates and voters.
For instance, my new pal Mark Ronchetti keeps emailing me about his campaign for governor. Because we’re tighter than I knew was possible, I don’t understand why he doesn’t drop by. Or we could talk over lunch, though Mark would probably say we could “do lunch.” He’s pretty hip for a Republican.
I suppose Mark sticks to email because he’s overwhelmed, being a man of the people and all. He recently sent me a heartfelt email: “Friend, my campaign team just handed me a list of my top supporters who are voting for me this November, and I was honored to see your name, friend.”
To be called Mark’s friend twice in one sentence is something. But his campaign staff somehow misinformed him. My name isn’t on his list of supporters or that of any other candidate.
A chum like Mark wouldn’t fudge the facts on purpose. It had to be the crush of writing so many emails to other friends that led to his misunderstanding.
Not everyone in 2022 depended on email. For a time, Democratic state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg operated as if it were 1972.
Eichenberg was barred from seeking a third term as treasurer, but he phoned me with all sorts of on-the-record quotes denouncing one of his potential successors, Laura Montoya.
“She’s the Donald Trump of the Democratic Party,” Eichenberg said in one of his original zingers, referencing the former president.
Eichenberg somehow neglected to mention he had offered Montoya a job to dissuade her from running. His intent was to clear the Democratic primary field for his protégé, Heather Benavidez.
“If you can hold off running for treasurer till next time, I have a job for you that you would be amazing at doing,” Eichenberg wrote in a text message to Montoya. She gladly provided me with a copy of Eichenberg’s message, something that wouldn’t have occurred if he had dispatched a ward heeler to pitch the political deal.
Montoya defeated Benavidez in the Democratic primary election, an outcome that stung Eichenberg as much as it did his handpicked candidate.
The election didn’t end Eichenberg’s pain. He had done more than slam Montoya, prompting her allies to complain to the State Ethics Commission about Eichenberg’s tactics.
In a recent settlement with the commission, Eichenberg stipulated he had violated the Governmental Conduct Act by using the seal of the state treasurer on campaign materials lauding Benavidez’s candidacy. Eichenberg agreed to pay a $250 civil fine.
Another part of the settlement is even lighter penance. Eichenberg must belatedly comply with the Campaign Reporting Act by accurately listing expenditures he made to assist Benavidez’s campaign. All of that should have been done on the front end, as a matter of course, by a state treasurer who’s been in professional politics for almost 50 years.
Montoya phoned me Tuesday but declined to speak on the record. She later sent me a statement, via email of course: “Eichenberg was the state senator that sponsored a bill updating the Governmental Code of Conduct in 2011, which tells me he blatantly violated the code of conduct knowing that the maximum fine was only $250. I look forward to reviewing both Eichenberg’s and Heather’s amended reports revealing how much he spent on negative attack ads.”
I called Eichenberg for his account of why he settled the complaint. Hearing nothing, I also sent him a written request.
The once accommodating and talkative treasurer demurred via a text message — a whimper after a bang.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.