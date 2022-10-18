Let's face an inconvenient truth: Campaigns were more hilarious and a lot more honest before email existed.

Remember the 1972 presidential election? If you don't, it's worth looking up.

A highlight was volatile Rolling Stone writer Hunter S. Thompson quoting an aide to Edmund Muskie about why the senator from Maine wouldn't debate other Democratic candidates: "My instructions are that the senator should never again be put in a situation where he has to think quickly."

Popular in the Community