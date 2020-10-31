In the chill of early November, Baca versus Baca isn’t a contentious case from divorce court.
It will be one of the most-watched races in Tuesday’s legislative elections — a possible harbinger of what the next four years in New Mexico politics will look like.
First-term Republican state Sen. Greg Baca is being challenged by Democrat Paul Baca.
If Paul Baca wins, it’s sure to be a long, painful night for the Republican Party of New Mexico.
The GOP found solace in Greg Baca taking away a high-profile Senate seat four years ago. Losing it after one term would be a blow to Republican hopes of increasing their influence in New Mexico.
The Bacas are competing in District 29. It covers parts of Valencia and Bernalillo counties, and it’s one of the few places in the state where Republicans have gained in recent years.
Greg Baca wasn’t a shooting star as a freshman senator. He’s still less known for policy than for taking down one of the most powerful people in state politics.
Four years ago, Republicans had a net loss of two seats in the Senate, dropping them to a disadvantage of 26-16. But they celebrated like winners because Greg Baca defeated Democrat Michael Sanchez, a senator for 24 years and the majority leader.
Then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, saw Sanchez as her archenemy, someone obstructing the GOP’s legislative causes.
Sanchez would plead guilty to the charge. He regarded many of Martinez’s ideas as half-baked, as when she pushed a bill to retain thousands of third graders without providing extra money for tutors or teaching assistants to help them become better readers.
Now Greg Baca is the incumbent senator. He’s facing a well-known businessman and community volunteer.
Paul Baca and Greg Baca live in Belen, population 7,000. They’re not related, but they know each other, just because people in small towns are sure to cross paths.
Greg Baca looks like the favorite based on recent history.
In addition to his win over the majority leader, two Republican state representatives from Valencia County have widened their victory margins in the last decade. And Valencia went for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, though Democrat Hillary Clinton carried New Mexico.
Still, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, sees the matchup of Baca versus Baca as one Democrats can win. Wirth’s reasoning is simple.
“We have an outstanding candidate,” Wirth said.
Paul Baca, 55, owns A&W and Long John Silver’s restaurants, as well as a convenience store, on Main Street in Belen. He also manages a landowner association.
Paul Baca’s family for 70 years ran Baca Autos, one of the district’s better-known businesses. He has modeled his campaign signs after the old dealership’s logo and its New Mexico color scheme of red, yellow and turquoise. This move is intended to help voters distinguish one Baca from the other.
As for the substance of his campaign, Paul Baca is running on his track record in life. He’s served on an array of community boards and a literacy council. His website features testimonials from people who’ve worked with him.
But Paul Baca sees the district’s trend toward conservatism, and says most everyone else does, too.
“There used to be a bar on every corner. Now there’s a church on every corner,” he said.
Greg Baca, 49, is a Navy veteran and a lawyer whose interests in the Senate include criminal justice issues. He introduced a bill in 2018 intended to prevent a juvenile murderer from being freed at age 21.
The defendant, Nehemiah Griego, was 15 when he used rifles to kill his parents and three young siblings in Albuquerque. Greg Baca said the punishment of juvenile confinement for six years did not fit the slaughter.
Irrespective of Greg Baca’s bill, prosecutors wanted Griego locked up deep into his adulthood. They prevailed. A judge last year sentenced Griego to three life terms in prison.
Greg Baca’s race against Sanchez in 2016 received far more press than this one. One reason is the coronavirus pandemic has restricted campaigning. Another factor is the Senate election four years ago was so dirty every third party advertisement had to be checked for deception.
Martinez’s campaign adviser, operating through a political action committee, attacked Sanchez in ads. One mailer claimed Sanchez had gone on a taxpayer-sponsored junket to Hawaii. None of it was true. Sanchez had never been to Hawaii, much less at public expense.
Greg Baca won the race with ease, taking 55 percent of the vote. He might have beaten Sanchez even without all the mud thrown by the Republican PAC.
This time, it’s certain a Baca will win. Which one will help determine whether the Republicans can be heard above a whisper at the Capitol.
