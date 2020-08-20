Poor money management might have been the Republican Party’s best weapon against state Rep. Andrea Romero as she seeks a second term this fall.
Romero, D-Santa Fe, is still ensnared in controversy over thousands of taxpayer dollars that were spent improperly when she was executive director of a regional agency. With Romero at the helm, her organization charged the public for booze, unnecessary lunch meetings, Major League Baseball tickets and other impermissible expenses.
Romero’s opponent in House District 46, Republican Jay Groseclose, would seem to have ammunition to challenge her competence on financial matters.
But if Groseclose attacks Romero for being irresponsible with money, she can return the fire.
Groseclose’s wife, Earlene, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection in 2005. Jay Groseclose is listed in the case as “a non-filing spouse.”
“I did not want to enter the bankruptcy, but the lawyer said I had to. This is a community property state,” Jay Groseclose said.
He attributed the bankruptcy in part to his late father-in-law’s financial distress. Groseclose said his father-in-law fell into debt and had to close his restaurant in Kansas City, Mo.
Groseclose said he and his wife stepped up to help her parents through a bad time. This contributed to their own debt, Groseclose said.
In her bankruptcy filing, Earlene Groseclose described her financial troubles as “primarily consumer debts.”
Earlene Groseclose listed debts of $100,000 to $500,000. Her assets were no more than $50,000.
The bankruptcy petition shows Earlene Groseclose had 11 credit cards on which she owed a total of $109,500.
The debt on one credit card was $32,000. Earlene Groseclose stated that she owed between $10,000 and $15,000 each on five more credit cards.
Jay Groseclose said he didn’t remember many particulars about those bills, but he admitted some of the debts were his rather than his wife’s.
As for why he and his wife had so many credit cards, he said they made the mistake of accepting offers that arrived in the mail.
“It was free, it was easy and we kept doing it. Millions of Americans fell into that trap,” Groseclose said.
As their debts grew, Groseclose said he and his wife paid a company about $10,000 to manage and reduce their bills. By Groseclose’s account, the strategy seemed to be working.
Then, he said, the credit card company that was owed $32,000 sued Earlene Groseclose. She filed for bankruptcy to hold off creditors.
Records in U.S. Bankruptcy Court state that Earlene Groseclose paid $78,774 in 2½ years to a court-appointed trustee. In turn, the trustee paid certain creditors, and a judge closed the case.
Jay Groseclose, 68, is a civil engineer. He worked for the Interstate Stream Commission for 27 years.
Groseclose retired in 2009, a year after the judge discharged the bankruptcy debt.
The couple were able to keep their house and Jay Groseclose’s two public retirement accounts. They totaled $178,000.
One of the more important duties a legislator has is crafting the state budget. Groseclose said the financial problems he had are no indication he would be irresponsible with the public’s money.
“I could help the citizens. I’ve managed some pretty big state funds,” he said, mentioning construction of dams when he worked for the Interstate Stream Commission.
Money management is part of Groseclose’s campaign in the Fightin’ 46th District, where two years ago Romero unseated Rep. Carl Trujillo in a nasty Democratic primary.
Groseclose said poor financial decisions by Romero and other Democrats who control the Legislature motivated him to run for office.
“They voted in tax increases in years of significant surpluses,” he said.
Far more criticism of Romero’s record on money management centers on her two years as executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.
Funded by taxpayers, the coalition is supposed to flag economic possibilities or environmental problems at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
In the bureaucratic world of government, auditors and board members of the coalition differ on the amount Romero spent inappropriately.
The State Auditor’s Office said Romero bore responsibility for $26,800 in misspending.
The coalition’s board says Romero’s improper spending totaled $7,800. It has asked Romero to repay that amount.
Romero, 33, says she had paid almost $2,000 to the coalition. She says that settled any debts for impermissible spending on her part. She blames others in the organization for violations of financial policies while she was executive director.
The coalition plans to let the dispute drop instead of suing Romero for the $7,800. Legal fees, the coalition claims, might be larger than the amount in dispute.
A nonprofit organization in August 2018 asked the state Attorney General’s Office to determine whether impermissible spending by Romero and the coalition constituted criminal behavior.
“Our office conducted an investigation, and the evidence was insufficient to establish the elements for criminal conviction,” Matt Baca, chief counsel for the attorney general, said Thursday. “However, we are actively reviewing and will be issuing findings [on] whether additional restitution is appropriate.”
And so questions about Romero’s handling of public money will continue.
At the pace of these investigations, Romero will have trounced Groseclose and be deep into her second term before the attorney general is heard from again.
