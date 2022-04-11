Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pulled in $2.67 million for her reelection campaign in the last six months, topping the $2.53 million she raised in the previous campaign finance reporting period.
The governor has about $3.8 million in cash as she prepares for the November general election, according to a news release issued Monday by her campaign manager, Kendall Witmer.
Candidates for public offices faced a deadline at midnight Monday to file their finance reports with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. The governor’s report was not yet posted on the agency’s website by 9 p.m., but Witmer said it had been filed earlier in the day.
Lujan Grisham will face the winner of a five-way GOP race in the June 7 primary election.
Former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque reported he raised an impressive $2.15 million in the most recent reporting period, after announcing his bid for governor in October. He has more than $1.5 million in cash remaining, his finance report says, and spent $583,686.
He had a wide lead over three Republican rivals whose finance reports were publicly available by 9 p.m. Monday evening.
Still, Lujan Grisham maintains one advantage over Ronchetti and the other four GOP candidates: She doesn’t face a Democratic challenger, so she won’t have to spend as heavily before the primary.
State Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences came in second in fundraising, according to the reports. She raised $751,250 in the past six months and spent $406,063, leaving her with almost $684,000 in cash on hand.
Dow had a head start on Ronchetti, announcing her plan to run for governor in early July.
Republican contender Greg Zanetti, an investment adviser and West Point graduate, raised $169,396 and spent over $237,000 in the past six months. His cash balance is $172,118, according to his campaign finance report.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg, a former mayor of the village of Cuba who now serves as executive director of the Albuquerque-based Right to Life Committee of New Mexico, came in last among the four candidates whose campaign finance reports were available for review.
She raised not quite $13,000 and spent a little more than that in the same time period. Her campaign finance report said she has about $770 in cash.
The campaign finance report for Republican contender Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer, was not yet available for public view. A spokesman for his campaign said they were still working to get the report finalized before the midnight deadline.
Block jumped into the race first, announcing his bid for governor about a year ago.
The winner of the Republican primary will have less than five months to raise money and campaign against a sitting governor in a state where registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by close to 15 percentage points.
Enrique Knell, a spokesman for Ronchetti, indicated he believes Lujan Grisham faces a tough fight, despite her campaign war chest. Knell wrote in an email, “Given this Governor’s disastrous record, she’s going to need every dime in the general election.”
Dow said she does not see Lujan Grisham as having an advantage. "I believe Republicans in mid-term (elections) are picking the next governor of New Mexico," she said.
"The dollars are going to flow in, just like she (Lujan Grisham) is going to get," Dow said. "We are going to raise plenty of money after the primary."
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie raised $24,309 and spent about $45,781. She has about $900 in a cash balance, her campaign finance report said.
