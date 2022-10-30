Harry Montoya, a candidate for state treasurer, spouts the typical promise to bring honesty to government. Most people would say honesty means telling the whole truth, something Montoya doesn’t do in his campaign.
He recently made a recorded telephone call to voters in Northern New Mexico. The sound quality is poor, but the candidate’s attempt at trickery is clear.
“Hello, this is Harry Montoya, former Democratic county commissioner in Santa Fe and school board member in Pojoaque. … I pledge to bring openness, honesty and integrity to this office that manages the state’s $15 billion in investments. That’s how I served as a Democratic county commissioner in Santa Fe.”
Montoya made sure to twice emphasize his past as a Democratic officeholder when targeting voters in the left-leaning Santa Fe region. He omitted recent biographical information that’s more important.
Montoya is the Republican nominee for the state treasurer. He also ran a failed campaign for Congress two years ago as an anti-abortion Republican.
But why let truth get in the middle of a robocall? Montoya hoped to sound like a Democrat in a cynical attempt to gain votes. He assumed any number of Northern New Mexico Democrats would support him if his message was murky enough to disguise his current political affiliation.
Montoya bolted the Democratic Party four years ago. He said he was still a John F. Kennedy Democrat but claimed the party no longer was true to the late president’s values.
In an earlier recorded pep talk aimed at Republicans, Montoya denigrated and stereotyped the same Democrats he appealed to in his robocall.
“They have shunned me. They have called me everything the Democrats call anybody else,” Montoya said. “They’ve called me a racist. They’ve called me a homophobe. They’ve called me a xenophobe. You know, those are all things that are to be expected if you’re not following and toeing the line according to what they believe in.”
During his monologue for the GOP base, Montoya made a point of referring to “the Democrat party,” a deliberate semantic choice.
But in his robocall, Montoya wasn’t about to call himself a Democrat commissioner. He used the word “Democratic,” demonstrating that he panders to whatever audience he believes is listening.
Montoya’s claim of an affinity for Kennedy is also tactical. Kennedy slammed liberals in talks with his neighbor and pal Ben Bradlee. Years later, after Bradlee became executive editor of the Washington Post, he published many of his conversations with the murdered president.
What Kennedy didn’t discuss was more disturbing than any comments he made about Democratic Party subdivisions. During Kennedy’s 1960 campaign for president, he met with baseball legend Jackie Robinson, the first Black player hired by a major-league team in the 20th century.
Robinson asked Kennedy for his views on civil rights. Kennedy said he didn’t know much about the subject, even though he had been a U.S. senator for eight years and he had served in the House of Representatives for six years before that. Struck by Kennedy’s indifference, Robinson endorsed Republican Richard Nixon.
As for Montoya, he says abortion was the main issue that led him to abandon the Democratic Party and become a Republican. The state treasurer has nothing to do with legislating abortion rights. But depending on the audience, Montoya raises the issue.
The state Republican Party is happy to have Montoya on its side for more reasons than his desire to see government regulate pregnancies.
During Amarillo Steve Pearce’s two terms as New Mexico’s Republican chairman, the party has been inept at slating candidates. Had Montoya remained a Democrat, he would have faced impossible odds of winning a primary for any statewide office. As a Republican, Montoya advanced without any competition to the nomination for treasurer.
Reality has set in, shaping his robocall. Montoya knows he cannot win next week’s general election without crossover votes. Like any political opportunist, he’s willing to highlight his old Democratic résumé in select circumstances.
Without Montoya coming into the flock, Republicans might have waved a white flag in the treasurer’s race. So thin is the Republican bench that the party did not field a candidate for state auditor. The Republicans accepted Audrey Trujillo as their uncontested nominee for secretary of state, ignoring her false claims of widespread voter fraud marring elections.
The Republicans are just as wild about Harry. He has a pulse, and on occasion, he excoriates “the Democrat party.” What else could they want?
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.