Harry Montoya, a candidate for state treasurer, spouts the typical promise to bring honesty to government. Most people would say honesty means telling the whole truth, something Montoya doesn’t do in his campaign.

He recently made a recorded telephone call to voters in Northern New Mexico. The sound quality is poor, but the candidate’s attempt at trickery is clear.

“Hello, this is Harry Montoya, former Democratic county commissioner in Santa Fe and school board member in Pojoaque. … I pledge to bring openness, honesty and integrity to this office that manages the state’s $15 billion in investments. That’s how I served as a Democratic county commissioner in Santa Fe.”

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

