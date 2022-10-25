Katherine Wray
Age: 43
City or area of primary residence: Albuquerque
Educational background: Punahou School; bachelor’s degree, Penn State University; University of New Mexico School of Law
Occupation: Judge, New Mexico Court of Appeals
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political experience: Running currently to keep my seat on the Court of Appeals; as an attorney, did voter protection legal work for various elections.
Relevant life experience: Daughter of a career naval officer and nurse. Learned early to value people and embrace hard work. My teenage boys were born here, and my husband and I have spread our roots into this community by volunteering for Little League and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?: I am the only one vetted by the bipartisan Judicial Nominating Commission, with actual experience on this court. I began my legal career clerking at this court and the federal District Court. I was a staff attorney for the District Court criminal division and ran a practice in civil trial and appellate law. I’ve handled a wide range of cases, care deeply about the development of the law in our state and love my job
2. What could the justice system, including the Court of Appeals, do to better serve the citizens of the state?: Our criminal justice system depends on each criminal justice partner — courts, lawyers, police and many others — working together for community safety.
Communication, commitment to justice and sufficient resources are vital. Increased access to free civil legal services will not only help those in need but also alleviate the pressure on the court system caused by self-representation.
The Court of Appeals is working to streamline appellate processes and add staff to address delays.
3. The current Court of Appeals is composed primarily of trial lawyers/plaintiffs lawyers. Do you believe it is properly balanced with lawyers from different backgrounds?: The Court of Appeals’ judges come from varying backgrounds and have brought different experiences to the bench: criminal and civil, prosecutor and criminal defense, judges and appellate practitioners. The judges who make up our court each approach their cases impartially, bound by the record and the legal arguments of the parties.
Ultimately, the proper balance is decided by the voters, who have an opportunity to evaluate experience and decide.
4. Is it a fair criticism among lawyers that the Court of Appeals takes too long to decide cases?: Yes and no. The early stages of our appellate process allow for quick resolution of some cases, but in others, the process results in delays.
We’re exploring process changes and increasing staff and have recently decreased early stage delays. Regarding delays later in the process, the court has arranged for additional assistance and increased continuity on the court, and additional staff have helped reduce time to disposition.
5. What are your suggestions to resolve the backlog of cases before the Court of Appeals?: Backlog is measured and explained in many ways, but math notwithstanding, the time it takes to resolve appeals is on everyone’s minds. Many circumstances have contributed, including turnover and cyclical increased filings.
My extensive appellate experience has assisted the court-wide effort to reduce waits, and my longtime fascination with court processes has been particularly useful. I am committed to working each case efficiently, contributing to the court’s continuity, and continuing to reduce disposition times.
Gertrude Lee
Age: 38
City or area of primary residence: Farmington
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, Creighton University; University of New Mexico School of Law; Certificate in Indian Law, UNMSOL Tribal Law Journal
Occupation: Attorney
Party affiliation: Republican
Political Experience: Have not previously held political office.
Relevant life experience: Over 12 years experience as a prosecutor. I served as a prosecutor in McKinley County and San Juan County. I served as the chief prosecutor of the Navajo Nation where I managed 10 legal offices across a land mass the size of West Virginia.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1.Why are you the best choice for this position?: I have devoted my legal career to public service and I truly enjoy legal research and writing. As a trial attorney, I understand and appreciate legal issues from the ground level in the courtroom. In addition to my courtroom experience, my strength is my ability to bring a different perspective to the court as a Navajo trial attorney born and raised in rural New Mexico with experience in both state and tribal court.
2. What could the justice system, including the Court of Appeals, do to better serve the citizens of the state?: First and foremost, shorten the time period it takes to decide a case on appeal. Second, the Court of Appeals needs to do more to educate the public about the work it is doing and how it is meeting the challenges of our time. As I travel the state and listen to New Mexicans, it is clear many have serious concerns about the justice system as a whole.
3. The current Court of Appeals is composed primarily of trial lawyers/plaintiffs lawyers. Do you believe it is properly balanced with lawyers from different backgrounds?: The Court of Appeals needs more balance. I believe having a background as a trial attorney is a benefit because it ensures we have judges who understand how a courtroom works.
However the Court of Appeals is missing the perspective of a lawyer, like me, who has primarily lived and practiced law in rural New Mexico. It is missing the perspective of someone, like me, who has experience practicing law in tribal courts and communities.
4. Is it a fair criticism among lawyers that the Court of Appeals takes too long to decide cases?: Yes it is. We have all heard the phrase “justice delayed is justice denied.”
This is a true statement for parties who wait years for a decision from the Court of Appeals. In my experience in criminal law, delay affects everyone in the process, not just the defendants awaiting a decision, but the victims of crime who have to wait long periods of time for decisions to be made.
5. What are your suggestions to resolve the backlog of cases before the Court of Appeals?: The Court of Appeals faces a number of challenges including an increasing docket. I would recommend using available data collected by the court to help identify where the appellate process can be streamlined. Streamlining the process should aim to decrease the time period it takes to calendar a case and the time it takes to decide a case.
Stephen Curtis
Age: 73
City or area of primary residence: Los Ranchos de Albuquerque
Educational background: Concordia High School, Seward, Neb.; bachelors degree, Northwestern University; University of Virginia School of Law.
Occupation: Attorney
Party affiliation: Libertarian
Political Experience: New Mexico Libertarian Party chairman 1981-84; Libertarian Party candidate for Congress in New Mexico, 1984; Libertarian Party candidate for Court of Appeals in 2020.
Relevant life experience: Civil Law Practice, 44 years; computer consultant for four years between college and law school
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving?: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business?: No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes?: No
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?: The Court of Appeals already has Republicans and Democrats on the bench. I would bring a different perspective to the court, focused primarily on protecting the rights of citizens, something that has not been given proper importance in the past.
2. What could the justice system, including the Court of Appeals, do to better serve the citizens of the state?: The entire justice system should recommit to enforcing the rights of individuals and other legal entities under the Bill of Rights and the United States and New Mexico constitutions. I would focus on the intent of the Bill of Rights, which our courts do not properly utilize. In particular, the First, Second and Fourth Amendments must be respected and applied to limit the power of all governmental entities.
3. The current Court of Appeals is composed primarily of trial lawyers/plaintiffs lawyers. No
4. Is it a fair criticism among lawyers that the Court of Appeals takes too long to decide cases?: Yes
5. What are your suggestions to resolve the backlog of cases before the Court of Appeals?: We should create more judge positions and provide them with more clerks to assist them in researching and writing opinions.