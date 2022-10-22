Alexis Martinez Johnson
Email: info@electalexis.com
Phone number: 540-860-8075
Age: 41
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, environmental engineering, New Mexico Tech.
Occupation: Environmental engineering
Party affiliation: Republican
Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for 3rd Congressional District in 2020; unsuccessful run for Santa Fe mayor in 2021.
Questions and Answers
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. What is your view on how President Biden has handled border security and immigration? Does the U.S. need increased security along the border or would other policies be more effective and humane? If so, what would they be?
I support funding for more border security personnel, biometric technology, drones, heat sensing and more. Our border security has been overrun by cartel operations, such as human and sex trafficking, as well as their usual business of trafficking deadly drugs, like fentanyl, into our country. Joe Biden has not secured our border. I also support streamlining our immigration system to naturalize legal immigrants faster.
2. Please evaluate the federal government’s response to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, and what would you do to speed financial reparations to individual victims and affected governments? Also, has the U.S. Forest Service done enough to ensure such a catastrophe could not happen again? I think that federal assistance is needed, but my opponent took too long in getting vital funds to our community swiftly, instead opting to drag out the process until almost a week before early voting began. In Congress, I will advocate for our community strongly and secure funding when needed, rather than almost six months later.
3. Were Jan. 6 protesters who entered the U.S. Capitol building engaging in legitimate political protest, or were they part of an insurrection? I categorically condemn violence of all kinds. Legitimate political protest must always be peaceful. Violent protesters fail the most basic litmus test for peaceful protest.
4. What are your views on gun control? Do you support additional federal restrictions to limit the sale of assault weapons, or conversely, repealing any restrictions that may already exist? We need to enforce the gun laws we have on the books first. Local and federal agencies need to get support so they communicate more effectively.
5. Do you believe there should be any federal restriction on abortion, such as the 15-week ban recently proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham? If so/not, why? As a mother of twins born prematurely, I understand the fear women across our nation are feeling in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Personally, I am pro-life and believe in a 15-week limit on abortion. However, the reversal of Roe v. Wade means that this decision belongs to the states, and the citizens in those states to decide what is appropriate. I trust New Mexicans to make the best decision.
6. The 3rd Congressional District remains one of the poorest in the nation. What legislation would you propose to help spur the economy in the region? Tax-free opportunity zones for small businesses would be a great start to jump-start entrepreneurship in the 3rd Congressional District. I also support using the energy-rich resources of our district to make America energy independent, as well as to lift our district out of poverty.
7. Why are you the right choice to represent the 3rd Congressional District? I am the right choice for the 3rd Congressional District because I understand what it’s like to be a mother afraid for the future her children will inherit. From out-of-control inflation to rising crime waves, it’s been made clear that far-left progressives don’t have what it takes to meet the needs of our communities. In Congress, I will cut wasteful spending, advocate for our communities, and increase opportunities for New Mexicans.
Teresa Leger Fernández
Email: teresa@teresaforall.com
Phone number: 505-604-6751
Age: 63
Lives in: Santa Fe
Educational background: Yale College, B.A.; Stanford Law School, JD with distinction.
Occupation: Congresswoman, 3rd Congressional District
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political experience: Congresswoman, 3rd Congressional District. First elected position was as an acequia commissioner.
Relevant life experience: Owner of Leger Law & Strategy; White House Fellow and special assistant to the Housing and Urban Development Department secretary; vice chairwoman, Advisory Council on Historic Preservation; chair and Executive Committee, Homewise.
Questions and Answers
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. What is your view on how President Biden has handled border security and immigration? Does the U.S. need increased security along the border or would other policies be more effective and humane? If so, what would they be? Reforming our broken immigration system would be a $1.3 trillion benefit to the U.S. economy. I am an original co-sponsor of the U.S. Citizenship Act in Congress to create a pathway to citizenship, keep families and communities safe, address the root causes of migration, and responsibly manage and secure the border. We must recognize the legal rights of asylum seekers and adopt the bipartisan Farmworker Modernization Act so our crops are harvested responsibly.
2. Please evaluate the federal government’s response to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, and what would you do to speed financial reparations to individual victims and affected governments? Also, has the U.S. Forest Service done enough to ensure such a catastrophe could not happen again? Immediately after the wildfires started, I demanded the U.S. Forest Service suspend all prescribed burns. No new fires should be lit until the independent investigation I secured is finished. I also worked to improve firefighter pay and benefits, and fought to secure FEMA assistance for affected residents, communities and acequias. My Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act was signed into law with an initial $2.5 billion to compensate victims of the fire for their losses.
3. Were Jan. 6 protesters who entered the U.S. Capitol building engaging in legitimate political protest, or were they part of an insurrection? The violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a planned insurrection to prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history. I was in the Capitol complex, saw and heard the violence against our law enforcement officers and democracy itself. Democracy won. We certified the election. But threats to our democratic traditions are still strong and we must dedicate ourselves to protecting our democracy through legislation and by voting.
4. What are your views on gun control? Do you support additional federal restrictions to limit the sale of assault weapons, or conversely, repealing any restrictions that may already exist? We must pass common-sense gun violence prevention legislation, which the vast majority of Americans support, including a ban on military-style assault weapons and a comprehensive background check system. Our children deserve to be safe and unafraid to go to school. We must reduce the threats our brave law enforcement face. We can make sure Americans feel safe in their communities while respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens to freely own firearms.
5. Do you believe there should be any federal restriction on abortion, such as the 15-week ban recently proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham? If so/not, why? Like most New Mexicans, I trust women to make personal decisions about pregnancy with their families, their faith and their health care provider — without government interference. I voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify abortion access at the federal level so women everywhere are treated equally and have the freedom to access the health care they need in every state.
6. The 3rd Congressional District remains one of the poorest in the nation. What legislation would you propose to help spur the economy in the region? The bills we passed will expand our economic base by investing in all our natural resources: our beautiful outdoors, science and education centers, and especially, our resourceful people. I delivered water, broadband and manufacturing to New Mexico. We can become an innovation hub and grow our small businesses. For the first time in decades, we lifted New Mexican children out of poverty with the expanded Child Tax Credit. I will push to reinstate that tax credit.
7. Why are you the right choice to represent the 3rd Congressional District? Experience. A mother, advocate, cancer survivor, and business owner, I’ve not only worked on the issues that matter to our families – I’ve lived them. I believe small places can do big things. In Congress, I delivered $2.5 billion so families can rebuild after the wildfires, funded clean water projects and lowered prescription drug prices. I represent New Mexicans, regardless of party. Together, we can build a prosperous, hopeful future for New Mexico.