It's not smart for a politician who makes an unforced error to hurl the pejorative "snowflakes," as though he's the real victim in a thin-skinned world.
Justin Greene, a Democratic candidate for Santa Fe County commissioner, did just that Thursday. He tried to remove from Facebook a photo of himself in a headdress and face paint, but Greene also took a swipe at people who said his portrayal of an American Indian was offensive.
"Let's focus on what is important. Let's not fall for the snowflakes and distractions," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Greene is running in a three-way race in Tuesday's primary election for the District 1 commissioner seat. He blamed one of his opponents, Orlando Romero, for contributing to Greene's recent troubles in the campaign.
Romero was among the first people to send me a copy of the photo of Greene smiling in a colorful headdress. Those tips led to a column about Greene, a white man who said posing in Indian attire was no different from wearing a piece of jewelry made in Zuni Pueblo.
Many readers who reacted to my column said Greene, 53, was tone-deaf.
"Greene seems like a well-meaning guy, but he is dead wrong here," wrote Devin Bent. "Greene's [initial] refusal to apologize makes things much, much worse. There is an incredible arrogance at work here."
In a lengthy followup interview with me, Greene didn't reflect much regarding such criticisms. Rather, he made clear his enmity for Romero runs deep.
"We saw each other Wednesday morning, and he could have taken it up with me," Greene said of the controversial photo. "But he operates in the shadows as a snake. That's what he's called — the snake."
Romero sighed when I asked if he had a response to Greene's comments.
"He can turn around and blame everybody else for a decision he made," Romero said. "The easiest and best thing for him to do is to take the photo off his page and apologize for any hurt he caused."
As the day wore on, Greene took those steps.
He removed the photo from the top position on his Facebook page, only to see it resurface in a slightly less prominent position. Greene said it was a technical problem. He hoped to resolve it so no trace of the photo would be found on his Facebook account.
Greene later sent me a letter apologizing to the community at large. I'm publishing part of it at his request.
"A few years ago, I attended a local event where guests were asked to come dressed for the future they want to see. I chose to highlight and honor the people I hoped would win a Nobel Peace Prize for work saving the Amazon rain forest," Greene wrote.
"The photo of my Brazilian wife, Sandra, and me in a traditional Brazilian tribal headpiece has been unfairly used by my opposition to characterize me as someone who doesn’t respect indigenous people. This characterization couldn't be further from the truth.
"There was no intent to mock or denigrate but I recognize I should have avoided wearing the traditional pieces. To all our Native brothers and sisters around the world, I apologize for overstepping boundaries and promise to do better by you in the future."
Greene, owner of the Dashing Delivery restaurant service, is making his first try for public office. He built a reputation in government circles for his volunteerism on public-improvement projects.
I'd never heard Greene say a discouraging word about anyone until he entered politics as a candidate. That's the danger of his new business. Formerly mild-mannered people tend to lash out when they're fighting against someone for votes.
Neither Greene nor Romero says he has any idea who will win the primary election Tuesday. They are competing with another candidate, Jon Paul Romero.
Though not as harsh in his criticisms, Orlando Romero has jabbed at Greene for giving varying estimates of how long he's lived in Santa Fe. Greene, a native New Yorker, told me he moved to Santa Fe when he was about 20, meaning he's been in town for more than 30 years.
All the more reason Greene should know better than to dress as an Indian, Orlando Romero said.
"This isn't Brazil. This isn't New York City. And he's not Kevin Costner," Romero said.
Aah, New Mexico politicians. What they lack in finesse is offset by quotes that sting like bare-knuckle punches.