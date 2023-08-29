Nov. 7's local government election drew 11 candidates for Santa Fe City Council seats and five school board hopefuls — three in same the district — by the deadline Tuesday.
The candidate filings are preliminary, Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark said, until her office can certify them Friday.
Some council districts will see crowded races, with four candidates vying for a District 1 seat and three competing in District 3. Both seats are being vacated by councilors who are not seeking reelection.
None of the council races are uncontested. However, Santa Fe Municipal Court staff attorney Chad Chittum is the sole candidate who filed to run for municipal judge. Incumbent Judge Virginia Vigil, who previously signaled an intention to run, did not file by the deadline. She has been the municipal judge since 2016.
Of the 12 council and municipal judge candidates, only four applied for and received public funding from the City Cerk's Office: Brian Gutierrez and Alma Castro in District 1, Michael Garcia in District 2 and Louis Carlos in District 3.
Geno Zamora and Katherine Rivera have also filed to run for the District 1 seat being vacated by Renee Villlarreal.
Zamora is an attorney who served twice as a city manager and was general counsel for Santa Fe Public Schools. Castro is an organizer and community activist and the administrative director at Café Castro, while Rivera is a former project manager. Gutierrez is a former city planning commissioner and was on the city's 2013 Charter Review Commission. He previously ran for a District 1 seat in 2021 and lost to Councilor Signe Lindell.
In District 2, Councilor Garcia is running for a second term against challenger Phil Lucero. Garcia is a frequent challenger of Mayor Alan Webber during council meetings and has lobbied for increased oversight of city government. He works as a program specialist at AmeriCorps Vista. Lucero is a member of the Planning Commission who has described environmental issues and housing as two of his top concerns.
In District 3, Pilar Faulkner, Louis Carlos and Eric Morelli have filed to run for a seat being vacated by Councilor Chris Rivera.
Carlos worked for the Santa Fe Police Department for 20 years and served as captain and interim deputy chief, and after retiring, was the police chief in Española for less than a year. He is now a private investigator. Faulkner is a government affairs liaison and member of the city Planning Commission. Little information could be found about Morelli.
In District 4, incumbent Jamie Cassutt will be running against challenger Joel Nava. Cassutt is a public health professional who took office in 2020. Joel Nava is a security professional.
Two Santa Fe school board members will run unopposed: Carmen Gonzales in District 1 and Roman "Tiger" Abeyta in District 4.
Board President Sarah Boses, who represents District 2, faces two challengers: Patricia Vigil-Stockton and John T. McKenna. District 2 encompasses much of the area south of the city of Santa Fe, including Eldorado and Lamy. The District 2 board member represents Amy Biehl Community School, El Dorado Community School, Desert Sage Academy and Capital High School.
Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 10 in person at the County Clerk's Office and will expand to several other sites starting Oct. 21.
Staff writers Margaret O'Hara and Maya Hilty contributed to this report.