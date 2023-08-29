Nov. 7's local government election drew 11 candidates for Santa Fe City Council seats and five school board hopefuls — three in same the district — by the deadline Tuesday.

The candidate filings are preliminary, Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark said, until her office can certify them Friday.

Some council districts will see crowded races, with four candidates vying for a District 1 seat and three competing in District 3. Both seats are being vacated by councilors who are not seeking reelection.

Staff writers Margaret O'Hara and Maya Hilty contributed to this report.

