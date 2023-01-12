Neighbors' opposition to a planned housing project on Old Pecos Trail not only has cast doubt on whether the Santa Fe City Council will approve a developer's request to rezone the 9.59-acre property but also spurred some councilors to question why new land use and building rules for the area were never approved.
Some councilors even suggested during a late-night public hearing Wednesday the city should restart a long-stalled process to develop such standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor — and postpone a decision on the proposed 25-lot subdivision until the work is complete.
City Attorney Erin McSherry warned councilors against the move. Halting the proceeding to allow time for discussion of "potential new laws" would be inappropriate, she said.
"A postponement could be appropriate if you needed additional information to address one of the criteria," City Attorney Erin McSherry said, but "a proposed, future, possible ordinance is not one of the criteria for rezoning."
After midnight, councilors and Mayor Alan Webber voted to postpone a decision on the controversial zoning request and scheduled a special meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. It would be the second time the marathon hearing was continued, following hours of public testimony in mid-December and a lengthy question-and-answer session Wednesday night. Councilors will continue questioning project stakeholders, city staff and neighborhood residents at the special meeting before debating the developer's request.
Pierre Amestoy of Albuquerque is seeking approval to change the property's zoning to allow three housing units per acre rather than one under the current zoning, which limits his project to nine homes.
He aims to build 25 homes in the Old Pecos Estates subdivision he has proposed for the site at Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road, with five of the homes deemed "affordable," or below the market rate and available to households with earnings between 50 percent and 100 percent of the area’s median income. He has yet to purchase the parcel from a trust established by the Wurst family.
The city Planning Commission and Planning and Land Use Department staff have recommended the mayor and council approve Amestoy's request, agreeing the development meets criteria in the city’s 1999 general plan, including higher housing density in infill and urban growth areas.
Residents fiercely oppose the development, with some saying it would be “damaging to the quality of life in Santa Fe" and that the zoning change would be "a grave injustice." They have argued the project would cause traffic safety problems and ruin views. Some claim it would run afoul of the area’s designation as part of a scenic corridor that called for its preservation as an "unspoiled entryway" into the downtown area.
Councilor Signe Lindell questioned references to the stretch of Old Pecos Trail as "unspoiled."
"This isn't really an untouched corridor, is it?" Lindell said Wednesday night, listing various developments along Old Pecos Trail such as the Quail Run subdivision and Pecos Trail Inn, which she said "is probably not up for any architectural awards at this point."
Other councilors spent much of the hourslong discussion questioning city staff about why an effort several years ago to develop special zoning and building design standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor was never completed.
Former City Councilor Peter Ives, who testified at the hearing, said the 1999 general plan affirmed the city’s commitment to engage in the process. He recommended the council deny the rezoning request, restart the process to develop design standards for the area and then allow Amestoy to reapply.
Asked to testify on why the process stalled, former city staffer Noah Burke, who had worked on the effort in 2015, told the council a set of design guidelines were drafted with recommendations from neighborhood groups, but "they ended the conversation. There was no more correspondence. They didn't pursue it any further."
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said, however, she received emails suggesting "the city dropped the ball."
"I don’t like the fact that what we’ve heard so far is that there were these processes and they stalled," Romero-Wirth said. "The fact of the matter is they never got done."
Romero-Wirth said she wanted to propose the council postpone a decision on Amestoy's request until such a process could be completed.
McSherry said that wouldn't be proper.
Councilor Michael Garcia asked whether the council could postpone the decision to direct city staff to fulfill the actions in a 2015 resolution calling for creation of the corridor design standards.
"Mayor Webber, Councilor Garcia, I don't understand the logic behind that statement," McSherry responded.
The hearing could be postponed if the council needed more information or someone has been unable to answer a question related to the criteria in the zoning case, she said, adding the 2015 resolution "has nothing to do with the criteria."
Romero-Wirth raised the question of whether the zoning change would be "more advantageous to the community, as articulated in the general plan or other adopted city plans," a criterion for approval that Amestoy and city staff say has been met.
"What the neighborhood is saying is that changing this zoning is not advantageous to the community because they value the open space and don't want to see more development in this corridor," she said. "They also haven’t been given the opportunity to protect what they want through what they've been promised, which is an overlay for the Old Pecos Trail."
Lindell also noted the community's desire to see the property preserved as open space.
The property owners are "entitled to not be requested to donate this property as open space. I don't think anybody thinks that's reasonable," she said.
She asked Josie Wilson, a representative of the Wurst family trust, whether a neighborhood group had offered to purchase the property and turn it into open space.
"I've been the trustee for the land for about 15 years," Wilson said. "No, we have not been approached by the homeowners association."