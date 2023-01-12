Neighbors' opposition to a planned housing project on Old Pecos Trail not only has cast doubt on whether the Santa Fe City Council will approve a developer's request to rezone the 9.59-acre property but also spurred some councilors to question why new land use and building rules for the area were never approved.

Some councilors even suggested during a late-night public hearing Wednesday the city should restart a long-stalled process to develop such standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor — and postpone a decision on the proposed 25-lot subdivision until the work is complete.

City Attorney Erin McSherry warned councilors against the move. Halting the proceeding to allow time for discussion of "potential new laws" would be inappropriate, she said.

