With only hours to go until the polls close, New Mexico’s two major political parties and a slew of candidates running for public office will be working furiously to drive voter turnout in Tuesday’s highly anticipated midterm election.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver predicted Monday an additional 150,000 to 250,000 voters could cast their ballots on Election Day. But she said every election is different and only time will tell how many people will end up voting.
“It’s set to go pretty smoothly, but you never know, and that’s always the challenge with elections, so we’ll have to see what happens,” she said Monday.
Toulouse Oliver called the 150,000 figure a “conservative guess.”
“We’ve been tracking pretty close to 2018,” she said. “With each day that’s passed, we’ve been not quite at the same level as 2018 but pretty close. I could be totally wrong, and we could see a big turnout day [Tuesday].”
In 2018, turnout reached 55 percent.
Nearly 440,000 New Mexicans, or about 32 percent of registered voters, cast ballots either through early voting or absentee ahead of Election Day.
In Santa Fe County, turnout so far is about 47 percent, County Clerk Katharine Clark said.
“We’re hoping for 70 percent,” she said.
Although fewer people voted early this year than in 2018, the absentee vote was doubled, she said.
“I think people learned from the pandemic that absentee [voting] is very convenient,” she said. “You can sit in your pajamas, you can vote and then you put it in the mail or drop box, so it’s actually very efficient to vote that way.”
Santa Fe County will offer 32 polling sites and eight drop boxes.
“Six of them are drive-up so you don’t even have to get out of the car to vote,” Clark said.
The two leading candidates in the hotly contested governor’s race both expressed optimism about the number of voters who have already cast ballots.
“The governor and the campaign are not taking any votes for granted and are continuing to work to earn the vote of every single New Mexican up until 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening,” Delaney Corcoran, the governor’s reelection spokeswoman, wrote in a statement.
Ryan Sabel, communications director for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, said the former TV weatherman is bullish about the outcome of the election after a 42-stop tour across every county in New Mexico.
“We feel very confident that … we’re going to carry the day,” Sabel said.
Of the 439,248 New Mexicans who already voted, 51.5 percent are registered Democrat and nearly 35 percent are Republican, which aligns with the state’s voter registration statistics.
There are 1.34 million registered voters in New Mexico. Democrats comprise 44.6 percent of the electorate and Republicans make up 30.8 percent.
Daniel Garcia, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said the party is “very optimistic” more Democrats than Republicans voted early or absentee.
“Even though so many more Democrats have voted than Republicans throughout the state, we’re not taking anything for granted,” he said.
Democrats will continue to push turnout, Garcia said, noting the party has “a robust statewide volunteer operation that will be operating at full capacity throughout the day until polls close. Our Democratic volunteers across the state will be calling and knocking on doors of voters who have yet to cast their ballot.”
Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said the GOP will be undertaking similar get out to vote methods.
“We will continue our coordinated grassroots efforts to get people to the polls right down to the last hour,” he wrote in a statement.
Like Democrats, Pearce said the state Republican Party is also “very optimistic” about Election Day.
“As far as early voting, Republicans traditionally vote on Election Day,” he wrote. “But we are encouraged by what we are seeing and are confident that many Democrats and Independents understand our platform and message and will cast their votes for Republicans.”