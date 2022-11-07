110422_VoteSetUp04-rgb.jpg

Joseph Sanchez with the Bureau of Elections sets up a table while working with his crew to get a voting site ready at Chaparral Elementary School on Friday.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

With only hours to go until the polls close, New Mexico’s two major political parties and a slew of candidates running for public office will be working furiously to drive voter turnout in Tuesday’s highly anticipated midterm election.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver predicted Monday an additional 150,000 to 250,000 voters could cast their ballots on Election Day. But she said every election is different and only time will tell how many people will end up voting.

“It’s set to go pretty smoothly, but you never know, and that’s always the challenge with elections, so we’ll have to see what happens,” she said Monday.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community