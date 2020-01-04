The general election may be 11 months away, but two candidates already have announced their intent to run for Santa Fe County seats.
Primary elections are scheduled June 2 and winners advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Commissioner Anna Hansen announced Thursday that she plans to seek reelection to the District 2 seat on the Santa Fe County Commission.
Hansen, 71, defeated incumbent Miguel Chavez in 2016 and has served as chairwoman and vice-chairwoman of the commission. Her district encompasses Agua Fría, Las Campanas and the city's west side.
Hansen trumpeted her work on new sewer infrastructure in Agua Fría Village and her commitment to environmental concerns, particularly on cleanup and safety issues at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
"I really hope that we can have comprehensive cleanup at [the Los Alamos] Lab," she said, adding she wants the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities to be a stronger advocate on the matter.
Meanwhile, self-described "numbers guy" Robert Rubin is running for Santa Fe County treasurer, a position he has sought twice before.
Rubin, who ran in 2004 and 2008, said the third time will be the charm.
“I should have ran for this office eight years ago,” Rubin said. "But now I have more experience than ever."
Rubin, 60, started his career in 1980 at the county and worked there for almost a decade. He also spent nearly 30 years at the state Taxation and Revenue Department collecting outstanding property taxes. He said he is retired but has been working with the department on a contract basis for the past five years.
His focus, he said, is to keep money in the county by reducing the number of delinquency property accounts, as all the interest and penalty goes to the state.
Another idea is to get a senior citizen exemption for primary homes.
"When you’re a senior citizen, you don't have the income you used to," Rubin said. "But when you still have a tax bill of $2,400, it’s hard to manage sometimes."
Treasurer Patrick Varela cannot seek reelection because he has reached the term limit.
