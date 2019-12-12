Campaign email pictures Serna with ex-mayor accused of rape

District Attorney Marco Serna, who is campaigning in a crowded race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., sent a fundraising email last week that included a photograph of him and former Española Mayor Richard Lucero — who has been accused of sexually assaulting young boys.
Lucero has denied the allegations, which date back decades, according to lawsuits filed in July and October. Lucero served as Española’s mayor for 22 years.
Serna’s Dec. 5 fundraising email features a photograph of Serna and Lucero, but makes no mention of their relationship.
JonCarlo Serna, Serna’s brother and campaign manager, said in a statement Thursday that the errant email was sent by an inexperienced campaign staffer. “The email was sent out by a junior campaign staffer, who has been disciplined, without approval of management, and the photo was taken before the allegations came to light,” JonCarlo Serna said. “District Attorney Serna is extremely concerned about the allegations and has fought against sexual abuse his entire career.”
The story was first reported by the Albuquerque Journal.
Lucero, 84, said he supports Serna and was not perturbed by his image appearing in a campaign fundraising email, the Journal reported. He told the paper he has not talked about the recent sexual assault allegations with Serna.
A man claims Lucero sexually abused him in the 1980s when he worked at Lucero’s farm supply store as a 12-year-old boy.
Another man filed a civil suit against Lucero saying the former mayor drugged him with a horse tranquilizer and violently raped him multiple times on church-sanctioned scouting trips in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In the first two instances, the lawsuit says, Lucero drugged the boy and assaulted him while he was unconscious. The third time, at a hotel, the complaint says, the boy awoke in the middle of the night to find Lucero on top of him.
Serna’s fundraising email features the photograph prominently and says, “If you follow political news like me, it’s easy to feel like the world is falling apart.
“As your District Attorney I see the dark parts of society every day — but I also see the good in our neighborhoods. We need to bring New Mexico values to Washington.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.