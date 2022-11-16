A gunshot victim found in south-central Santa Fe late Monday night has died, adding to a grim death toll in 2022.
Santa Fe police said they are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed Armando Torres Marquez, 32, who died Tuesday afternoon at a Santa Fe hospital. He was found late Monday night on the roadway of the 2300 block of Camino Capitan, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police announced Torres Marquez's death Wednesday and pronounced the death a homicide. A news release did not provide any additional details about the incident.
Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Torres Marquez's death is the sixth homicide the agency has investigated in 2022; a seventh homicide in city limits — the March death of Officer Robert Duran in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 — was investigated by New Mexico State Police.
Torres Marquez now joins 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling as the only two victims whose cases have yet to elicit arrests. However, Ortiz said there are persons of interest in both incidents.
"It's still a very new investigation, rapidly evolving," Ortiz said when asked about a suspect in Monday's shooting. "Each and every minute, we're building this case little by little. And hopefully by the end of it, [it] will result in the arrest of the suspect."
The neighborhood where Torres Marquez was found features a number of houses separated from the street by wooden fencing and metal gates. Resident Brian Cook, who recently moved to Santa Fe from Denver and has been living on Camino Capitan since March, said he had no idea a homicide had taken place in the area.
"Where I lived in Denver, you're used to seeing transient folk, and stuff around. I've seen a little of that here, but nothing where I'm like, 'Oh, I feel bodily danger,' " Cook said. "It seems to me that Santa Fe is dealing with growth problems, and it's turning into what I've seen in bigger cities."
Enrico Gonzales said his family has owned a fourplex on Camino Capitan since the 1980s, and he has lived on the street for about three years. In that time, Gonzales said he witnessed a drive-by shooting on the street about a year ago and added he believes drug dealers live not far away.
"I am a concealed-carry holder, and so I've been protected the entire time. I don't worry about myself, but I do worry about the people that live here that don't have access to help," he said.
Gonzales said he took a nap after work Monday afternoon. When he woke up a few hours later, he saw police putting up emergency tape throughout the street.
"The amount of [police] presence, and the way everything was taped off, told me that either there was a shooting and they were investigating a crime scene and collecting evidence before they picked up the tape, or someone was murdered," Gonzales said. "I had a feeling someone was murdered."
Ortiz said police have theories as to why Marquez was on Camino Capitan on Monday night, adding that detectives are investigating.
In the city's other unsolved killing, Trilling was found dead in his apartment Aug. 26, having suffered from blunt force trauma. Ortiz said police had strong leads in Trilling's death a few days after his body was discovered.
He said Wednesday that detectives are waiting for evidence found over the course of that investigation to return from the state Department of Public Safety's forensic laboratory.
"Once we get that evidence back, and we're able to review it, then we can make a determination at that point if we have the probable cause to charge the person that we think [did it]," Ortiz said.