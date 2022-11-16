A gunshot victim found in south-central Santa Fe late Monday night has died, adding to a grim death toll in 2022.

Santa Fe police said they are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed Armando Torres Marquez, 32, who died Tuesday afternoon at a Santa Fe hospital. He was found late Monday night on the roadway of the 2300 block of Camino Capitan, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police announced Torres Marquez's death Wednesday and pronounced the death a homicide. A news release did not provide any additional details about the incident.

Popular in the Community