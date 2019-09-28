About a dozen people in uniform shirts and gloves — some as young as 7 — gathered Saturday in Ragle Park, armed with rakes, brooms and trash bags.
They spread across the popular midtown park, raking leaves, pulling weeds, sweeping walkways and scouring fields for trash.
But this was no city crew on weekend duty.
The busy workers were members of a growing group of local residents with deep roots in the Central African nation of Cameroon. They have adopted Santa Fe as their home away from home.
And they’ve adopted Ragle Park, at Zia Road and Yucca Street, as one of their projects.
“We want to give back to New Mexico. We’ve benefited so much,” said one of the workers, Conrad Ntoko, as the group tackled its first Ragle Park cleanup.
Ntoko is president of a newly registered nonprofit called Cameroonians in New Mexico. Organized in 2012, the group, which boasts dozens of members — many of whom arrived in 2007 as part of a master’s-level exchange program at New Mexico Highlands University — offers support to fellow Cameroonians who migrate to the state.
“We’re very far from home,” said Jules Rir-Sima-Ah, a founding member of Cameroonians in New Mexico and former president of the organization.
“New members, when they get here, they are lost,” he said. “It’s difficult to know even where to buy food.”
Rir-Sima-Ah knows where to send them for their needs. He has lived in New Mexico for 20 years, doing research at the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute in Albuquerque.
The group’s key focus, however, is community service. In addition to the new park cleanup project, members volunteer at local homeless shelters and raise money for those in need back home. Ntoko said the nonprofit recently raised $1,500 for an organization supporting people displaced internally in Cameroon.
“Not a large amount of money in the U.S. — but there, it makes a huge difference,” he said.
The group also has made donations of food and clothes to two orphanages in Cameroon aiding children displaced by violence that has erupted in the last couple of years.
Cameroon, slightly larger than California, has a diverse population of about 26 million people and colorful landscapes: rainforests, large coastal swaths, craggy volcanoes, fertile valleys and savanna.
It is home to more than 250 ethnic groups, with their own languages and unique forms of ceremonial dress, dances, folklore and food. The majority of Cameroonians are Christian, and about one-fifth of the nation practices Islam. Most residents speak French or English — or both.
Since the 1980s, conflicts have ignited in spurts between Cameroon’s French-speaking majority and English-speaking minority. Then, in 2017, the tensions escalated into war. The Cameroonian military has been leading a fierce crackdown against armed groups fighting for the independence of the country’s two English-speaking regions, and violent actions on both sides have left tens of thousands of civilians displaced.
Violent conflicts in other nations have spilled into Cameroon in recent years as well.
Boko Haram, an armed extremist group based in neighboring Nigeria, continues to loot homes and kill residents in the Far North Region of Cameroon, and refugees from Nigeria have poured across the border.
While many members of Cameroonians in New Mexico are from English-speaking parts of the country, Ntoko said the organization has members from all corners, bringing an array of experiences and traditions that they share with one another.
Henry Muma, the nonprofit’s public relations officer, said members are cultivating heritage in their children by singing the songs, performing the dances and creating the cuisines of their homeland. “They can understand where they came from,” Muma said. “It’s their culture, too.”
Ntoko’s wife, Miranda, was one of the students in the Highlands exchange program. She graduated from the university in 2009 and now works for the state Taxation and Revenue Department. She and her husband are raising two children in Santa Fe.
Every year the organization has worked to get more involved in the city and with its work abroad, and it has been growing in members, Miranda Ntoko said.
While the group works to keep Cameroonian culture alive for its members and their children, Conrad Ntoko said, its overarching goal is to support all the people it can reach who are less fortunate: “We’ve all been them at some point.”