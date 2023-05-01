A mountain lion? That one gave Santa Fe resident Jim Bucklew pause.
His outdoor camera caught a healthy-looking mountain lion prowling near his home late Friday, a video he said he'll think about the next time he's dealing with household trash.
"I was thinking that when I take the garbage out at night, my head's going to be on a swivel," a bemused Bucklew said.
His camera caught the big cat leisurely strolling near the front drive entrance to his house, located off Camino de Cruz Blanca, not far from the Atalaya upper trailhead.
Mountain lions are common to a wide variety of habitats in the state, wrote Nick Forman, the carnivore and small mammal program manager for the state Department of Game and Fish.
"It is not unusual for a mountain lion to pass through a populated area, especially those areas adjacent to the animal's natural habitat," he wrote. "It is, however, rare that someone would see a mountain lion because they are typically quite secretive. Our large predators, like mountain lions or bears, sometimes are attracted to cities and towns because of human-created food sources, like people feeding deer or other wild animals in their yard."
Mountain lions, Forman wrote, are active year-round; though they are nocturnal, they can be active during the day.
Forman wrote most mountain lions have a fear of humans and try to avoid them. Those who encounter the cats should stand tall and raise their arms or make other attempts to appear as large as possible. If the animal continues to approach, they should yell, throw rocks or sticks or make a commotion. The best way to avoid an encounter, he said, is to keep dogs on a leash and avoid hiking or walking alone at dawn or dusk.