Lion1.jpg

Santa Fe resident Jim Bucklew's outdoor camera catches a mountain lion Friday night located off Camino de Cruz Blanca, not far from the Atalaya upper trailhead.

 Courtesy Jim Bucklew

Bears, yes. Bobcats, occasionally.

A mountain lion? That one gave Santa Fe resident Jim Bucklew pause.

His outdoor camera caught a healthy-looking mountain lion prowling near his home late Friday, a video he said he'll think about the next time he's dealing with household trash.

Santa Fe resident Jim Bucklew's outdoor camera catches a mountain lion located off Camino de Cruz Blanca, not far from the Atalaya upper trailhead, on the night of Friday, April 28, 2023.

Recommended for you