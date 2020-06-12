A procession of about 70 vehicles snaked through the streets of downtown Santa Fe on Friday evening, making a pass by the governor’s mansion and a stop at the Roundhouse as part of a demonstration supporting several social justice issues.
Taking part in what they called a Free Them All Friday event, members from a coalition of organizations around Northern New Mexico protested in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in opposition to the excessive use of force by law enforcement officers, and for the release of immigrants and inmates in detention facilities around the state that are at high risk of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Many were also there advocating for the release of Clifton White, a 36-year-old Albuquerque man arrested last week in an act of what they feel was retaliation for helping organize a Black Lives Matter protest in the city.
After driving around downtown and then past the governor’s mansion, the group parked at First Christian Church of Santa Fe and marched two blocks to the Capitol, where they gathered for brief speeches and songs.
Organizers said they hoped the event would continue to raise awareness of issues of inequity facing people of color in the state and in the nation.
“The people who are really hurting are the people of color who are dealing with the police a lot and face racism and brutality on a regular basis,” said Gaile Herling, one of the demonstration’s coordinators. “They’re going through it constantly, so it’s important to make ourselves a little uncomfortable and put ourselves out there to stand up and support them.”
