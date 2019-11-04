Victoria Maestas’ voice choked up with fear and panic as she told a 911 dispatcher she had just learned her daughter, 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, had been missing for more than 10 hours.
“My poor baby … my baby … my baby … I can’t breathe,” Maestas told the woman who took her call around 7:40 p.m. Sept. 8. Authorities have said they believe Renezmae was last seen around 9:30 a.m. that day.
A review of 911 dispatch calls between about 7:40 p.m. and midnight Sept. 8, which The New Mexican obtained through a public records request, indicate law enforcement officials moved swiftly to try to find the girl, launching a massive, dayslong search that ended in tragedy the afternoon of Sept. 11, when officials found her body floating in the Rio Grande.
Within just minutes of Maestas’ call, dispatcher Fernando Andrade was on the phone with New Mexico State Police, asking the agency to prepare a search and rescue team.
And within an hour, Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputies were on their way to the Dairy Queen in Española, where they arrested Malcolm Torres, Maestas’ former boyfriend, on outstanding warrants in an unrelated drunken-driving case and booked him into the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla.
Torres and Maestas, who share a son, had ended a tumultuous four-year relationship months earlier, court records show, and were embroiled in a custody battle over both Renezmae and her half-brother.
Authorities said at the time of Torres’ arrest he was a “person of interest,” but not a suspect, in Renezmae’s disappearance.
However, he was charged weeks later by the FBI with second-degree murder in Renezmae’s death. He pleaded not guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque and remains in custody.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque has not yet completed an autopsy on Renezmae’s body to determine the cause of death, spokeswoman Alexandria Sanchez said in an email Monday.
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in an email he had no new information on the case.
Although law enforcement officers said Torres was not a suspect in the girl’s death at the time of his arrest, 911 dispatch calls reveal a hasty move to find him, bring him into custody and request an interstate criminal background check. Deputy Dwayne Epling reported to the dispatch center he had Torres in custody just before 9 p.m. Sept. 8.
Later that night, law enforcement converged on Torres’ home on Arch Lane in Española to set up a search team and call in a K-9 search unit. Just before midnight, dispatch records indicate, the FBI was “sending down people” as well.
The 911 calls do not indicate exactly when Renezmae disappeared, however, and the timeline of events leading up the initial call remains unclear.
In late October, the FBI arrested Torres and charged him with second-degree murder. A federal indictment, dated Sept. 24, said Torres was accused of killing a Native American girl, identified only as Jane Doe, “on or about” Sept. 7 on tribal land in Rio Arriba County.
Early law enforcement and media reports of the girl’s disappearance said Maestas first called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. But her initial call was made over an hour later from her workplace, the Santa Claran Hotel Casino.
“My daughter is missing,” Maestas told a dispatcher. “She was with her dad and we can’t find her.”
She identified Torres as Renezmae’s father.
But Maestas did not mention the girl’s name. Asked by the dispatcher to describe what the girl was wearing, Maestas said, “I don’t know what she was wearing. She was with her dad. They just told me now she has been missing since 9:30 this morning.”
Neither Renezmae’s name nor a her description comes up in the dispatch dialogue until past 9 p.m., when Andrade asks for that information to “get the ball rolling that way — it’s been way too long.”
Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl around 10:45 p.m.
Maestas said Torres’ grandmother, who is not identified in the 911 call, told her Torres had called her to say the girl was missing. The grandmother then called Maestas at work to give her the news.
“He thought someone from my family picked her up,” Maestas told the dispatcher.
One law enforcement officer later called Andrade, saying Torres’ grandparents had said Torres told them he also had called 911 to report the girl missing.
Andrade said he searched 911 calls back to “1400 [2 p.m.] and I can’t find anything.”
