There’s not a Wikipedia page long enough for Linda Wilder Flatt.
She’s a volunteer. Activist. Fundraiser. Influencer. Educator. Saleswoman. Pain in the butt. Planner. Mover. Shaker. Doer.
But it’s her own job description — “Wriggler-iner” — that is far more telling, as it outlines how she worms her way through fast-closing doors and pries open welded-shut wallets.
Asked to describe what she actually does, Flatt doesn’t hesitate.
“All of the above,” she says without a blink. “I think I’m good at working with people. That’s what I’ve done all my life.”
Flatt is the Pied Piper (not a job title, but maybe it should be) of Santa Fe’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive, an effort that raised $201,488.99 this year for The Food Depot, the food bank that took those funds and purchased more than 1 million pounds of edible goods for Northern New Mexico’s less fortunate.
It was the culmination of a nine-year effort that, like a lot of things Flatt touches, started humbly and just kept getting better.
It’s also a key reason she is one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference for 2021.
Flatt is 78, could pass for 48 and acts 28. She’s constantly on the go, scheming new ways to get Santa Fe interested in, well, Santa Feans — the thousands who could use a hand, a meal, a friend. The term “force of nature,” friends say, damns her with faint praise.
“Oh, my gosh. Oh, heavens, yes. She has more energy than you can possibly know,” says Carole Owens, among those who nominated Flatt for the 10 Who honor.
“She’s just a great example of the limitless potential of passion and tenacity,” agrees Jill Dixon, deputy director of The Food Depot. “I could cry over her.”
In truth, Flatt has been a part of many efforts aimed at improving the community. Married, with a grown daughter, she’s battled on behalf of women caught in human trafficking; she was a Neighborhood Watch coordinator; she’s been the president of her neighborhood association.
Neighbor to Neighbor, which began as a simple food collection effort with bags of goods culled from neighborhoods, is just the most recent outgrowth of that tapeworm to help. Initially, Flatt started the traditional way, encouraging people to donate nonperishables that could be gathered and eventually delivered to The Food Depot.
By 2018, though, she realized the better method was to raise money — cash that allows the food bank to exercise its ability to buy in bulk and also purchase exactly what’s needed for those experiencing “food insecurity,” a who-are-we-kidding euphemism for the very real worry of going hungry. The calculus is this: For every dollar collected, a food bank can multiply that into 5 pounds of food, using its ability to buy in bulk.
At a hipster coffee joint — you’d think she’d be out of place, but she’s not — Flatt produces a letter-sized piece of paper full of handwritten numbers. It tracks Neighbor to Neighbor’s growth through the years, from 14 neighborhood associations and businesses in 2012 to 140 in 2021. In all, more than 1,200 people gave money to help.
Anyone, she says, can make a mark, from businesses to individuals to schools. She concentrates on neighborhood associations, enlisting them in the cause. The drive rolls in September, but Flatt is pushing hard through the spring and summer — calling, cajoling, encouraging, emailing, showing up.
“My main concern is I want to build community. That’s the whole thing,” she says. “I want neighborhoods to come together, to really feel that they are standing in unison, whether they’re from a small community on the south side or a big community on the north side. Everybody should be able to come together equally and give. To be able to give to those in the community that don’t have — and need — this food.”
Flatt traces her love of place to the first one she was in, Riviera Beach, Md., near Annapolis. She recalls how people there knew one another, cared for one another, took the whole of an area — not just its lucky few — into account.
She never forgot that feeling — not as a schoolteacher in Maryland; not when she went west as a young woman to Colorado; not after a move to Idaho; not when she and her family decided to depart Falls Church, Va., to build a new life in New Mexico in 1994. Admirers say there’s something inside that simply impels her to help, regardless of address — hers or others’.
“She doesn’t wait for people to come to her,” says Flatt’s friend, Ruth Hamilton. “She goes out there and finds them.”
This will come as news to those people, but Flatt was stopped flat-cold the other day. When informed she’d been named a recipient of the 10 Who honor, she wasn’t sure what to do.
For Santa Fe’s best Wriggler-iner, that doesn’t happen often.
“I was like, no way,” she says. “Number one, because there are people who do amazing things in this community. I know that. I actually feel humbled because there are a lot of people who do a lot more important things than what I’m doing. I was a little overwhelmed, and for me to be overwhelmed … ”
She doesn’t finish the sentence. But you get the idea. Linda Flatt has built community. Oh, heavens, yes.
