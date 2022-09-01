The New Mexican

The monthlong application period for the city of Santa Fe’s Plaza Pushcart Vendor Program, which provides people the opportunity to sell food and other items on the Plaza year-round, opened Thursday.

According to a city news release, only six five-year licenses are available, with applications due by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Applications should be submitted in person to program administrator Isabella Sharpe in the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.

