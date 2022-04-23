The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires have merged, together burning 42,341 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The massive blaze continued to grow a day after high winds tore through Northern New Mexico, spreading fires, kicking up dust, fueling fears of downed power lines and otherwise complicating firefighters' already-daunting task.
"The winds today, while they're going to be calmer, are going to be coming out of the west — and that's going to push the fire to the east along [N.M. 518] that runs north-south," Michael Johnson of the U.S. Forestry Service said Saturday, adding that the fire might cross the road.
Before the fires combined, the Calf Canyon Fire was at 31,000 acres with zero percent containment as of Saturday morning — reaching 10 times its size of just a day earlier — the U.S. Forest Service stated in a Facebook post. It states that about 140 personnel were involved in fighting the sprawling blaze near Gallinas Canyon in San Miguel County.
The Hermits Peak Fire near Las Vegas, N.M., was at 7,573 acres and 91 percent contained before the fires merged and grew, according to the post. It adds that 279 personnel were involved in fighting the blaze.
"One one good takeaway from yesterday is that even though we had all the significant fire growth, we had no reportable injuries or fatalities," Johnson said. "And so you know that that's due to the people, the residents, following the evacuation notices from the sheriff's department for both counties and evacuating when they were asked to do so.”
In other fire news, according to the New Mexico Fire Information website:
The Cerro Pelado Fire about 7 miles east of Jemez Springs had burned more than 50 acres Friday with zero percent containment. It was burning on Forest Road 10 and N.M. 4. The communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Griegos were being evacuated.
In Harding County, the new Mitchell Fire was estimated at 5,000 acres and zero percent containment as of Friday. The blaze was burning on private property east of Mosquero and was a threat to buildings. Residents in the areas of Carisso and Bueyeros were evacuated for their safety.
In Lea County, the new 380 Friday Fire had burned about 1,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of Friday. Three homes were threatened but no evacuation orders were in place. The fire is burning on state, private and Bureau of Land Management land off of Highway 380.
In Union County, the Campbell Road Fire east of Des Moines off County Road 370 and Campbell Road was estimated at 950 acres with no containment Friday. Structures were threatened, and evacuations were possible.
In Valenia County, the Simona Fire near Jarales was estimated at 165 acres with 25 percent containment Friday. It was burning on private property.
In Grant County, the East Fire near Mimbres was estimated at 100 acres Friday. At least four homes were threatened, and evacuations were possible.
In the Datil Mountains, the new Pine Park Fire was estimated at 31.6 acres with 50 percent containment Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.