As some areas near Las Vegas, N.M., have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders, Santa Fe National Forest officials on Monday morning say the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire has increased in size and decreased in containment.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Santa Fe National Forest reported the acreage consumed by the fire at 120,653 with its containment at 20 percent.
The fire took another explosive step over the weekend, fueled by high winds. Officials in Las Vegas, N.M., have been preparing for a potential evacuation of the city. On Monday morning, San Miguel County officials said the communities of Luna and Cinder had been added to the evacuation list.
In a briefing Monday morning, officials said they are working on containment lines west of the city and other areas near the city of about 10,000. West and northwest winds continue to push the blaze, which made another significant run overnight.
The Cerro Pelado Fire southwest of Los Alamos also grew overnight and now is at 22,314 acres, with 10 percent containment. According to a posted map, the fire has touched part of the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
Fire officials said 1,052 people are now part of the effort and on Sunday night added more had been requested.
Meanwhile, officials reported the Cooks Peak Fire, northwest of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak complex, is at 59,065 acres with 69 percent containment.