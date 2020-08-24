A second fire near Santa Fe broke out Sunday night on top of Colorado Peak in the Santa Fe National Forest and grew to 600 acres Monday evening.
The fire, believed to have been started by lightning, was still uncontained, according to a news release issued by the Santa Fe National Forest.
The fire is located at the top of Colorado Peak on the Caja del Rio Plateau southwest of the city. Officials noted moisture on Monday helped crews fight the fire.
Smoke from the fire likely will be visible from Santa Fe to Los Alamos along the Interstate 25 corridor, as well as N.M. 599, and will mingle with smoke from the Medio Fire northeast of Santa Fe and fires from neighboring states.
Santa Fe County and Española Ranger District firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the area on Sunday night, the news release said.
While no structures are at risk, other cultural and natural resources, as well as a power line, are in proximity of the fire, officials said.
