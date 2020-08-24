With daily cases of the novel coronavirus declining statewide this month, Katharine Kagel finally plans to reopen the downtown Cafe Pasqual’s, which she she has owned and operated for 41 years at Don Gaspar Avenue and Water Street.
Cafe Pasqual’s has been closed since mid-March. It will reopen Friday with curbside breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with some grocery items available. Pasqual’s has no patio for outdoor dining. Under the state's public health restrictions prohibiting indoor dining, all of its service will be “to go.”
Kagel will serve the restaurant's full menu. Diners can stock up on tomorrow’s meal, too.
“They can think of the next meal,” she said. “We have uncooked, ready-to-cook meals that they finish off.”
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Meals can be ordered and paid online. Dinner orders will be accepted starting at 4 p.m.
“We’ve been thinking a lot about how much we miss everything,” Kagel said. “We would love to serve again. We love to cook. We want to do this.”
