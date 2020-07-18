Café des Artistes reopened July 11 at a new location downtown on Lincoln Avenue after 18 years of French-inspired pastries and sandwiches on Canyon Road.
Owner Jean-Jacques Desalle shut down in January with intentions to reopen on Lincoln in April, but the COVID-19 shutdown got in the way.
“That allowed me more time to get prepared,” Desalle said.
Café des Artistes offers sandwiches, salads, pastries, cakes, specialty plates and coffees.
New to the menu is Desalle’s Salad Nicoise, which he is referring to as the signature dish. It is made with small potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, greens, tuna and an anchovy dressing.
He also has a new charcuterie plate of cured meats.
He also got a new espresso machine to upgrade what he admitted was “very basic espresso” on Canyon Road.
