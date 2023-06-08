Less than a year after joining the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico's Department of Information Technology Cabinet secretary-designate and the state's chief information officer is moving into a new role — and losing nearly $40,000 a year in pay in the process.

Peter Mantos, who was lauded as a 30-year veteran of the information technology field when he was first appointed by the governor in 2022, will oversee "important IT-related special projects for Governor-led initiatives," according to a news release issued Thursday announcing a change in leadership at the department.

Raja Sambandam, the state's chief information security officer, will now serve as interim Cabinet secretary. Sambandam had served as acting secretary before Mantos took the helm.

