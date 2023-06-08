Less than a year after joining the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico's Department of Information Technology Cabinet secretary-designate and chief information officer is moving into a new role — and losing nearly $40,000 a year in pay in the process.
Peter Mantos, who was lauded as a 30-year veteran of the information technology field when he was first appointed by the governor in 2022, will oversee "important IT-related special projects for Governor-led initiatives," according to a news release issued Thursday announcing a change in leadership at the department.
Raja Sambandam, the state's chief information security officer, will now serve as interim Cabinet secretary. Sambandam had served as acting secretary before Mantos took the helm.
Caroline Sweeney, the governor's press secretary, said in a statement the change was made because Mantos' "extensive background in project management will be used in this new role to improve coordination among state agencies on IT-related projects."
Asked whether the change was a promotion, demotion or lateral move, Sweeney did not respond.
However, Mantos is taking a nearly 24% pay cut by switching jobs.
As Cabinet secretary-designate and chief information officer, Mantos was paid $169,613 a year.
In his new role, he will be paid $130,000 annually.
Mantos could not be reached for comment. An automatic email response from his government email address states he is out of the office until June 13, though it doesn't explain why.
Mantos replaced John Sanchez as IT secretary. When he stepped down in July 2021, Sanchez cited his wife’s need for greater assistance after she fractured a leg as his reason for leaving the agency at a time when the state was focusing on the start of a massive expansion of broadband access.
At the time of Mantos' appointment, the governor touted his ability to shepherd the broadband expansion and protect the state from cyberattacks.
"He will also be critical in our efforts to continue to modernize our technology for both state workers and the public we serve," she said in June 2022.
Mantos, a graduate of Sandia High School in Albuquerque, holds graduate degrees in computer science and business administration from the University of New Mexico.
Before stepping in as head of IT for state government, he worked as a project manager with RESPEC, a global leader in geoscience, engineering, data and integrated technology solutions for major industry sectors, according to a news release issued at the time.
Mantos has also worked at Digital Equipment Corp., Siemens and Intel, as well as at the state Department of Game and Fish, the State Land Office and the Secretary of State’s Office.
According to his LinkedIn page, he is the president of Albuquerque-based Mantos I.T. Consulting, Inc., which "bridges the gap between the art of business management and the science of information [technology] through a mastery of both."
