012323 jw finance committee 1.jpg

Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus waits to speak with lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee last week during high-level budget talks at the state Capitol. Steinhaus was one of three members of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cabinet to announce they were leaving their role last week. Steinhaus wrote he stepped down because of the “critical need” to focus on his family and health.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Outgoing General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia said Monday he and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are both stubborn.

And short.

“We saw eye to eye, but not always on issues,” quipped Garcia, who at 5-foot-3 is just a few inches taller than Lujan Grisham, who calls herself the shortest governor in the country.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community