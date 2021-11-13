The Don Diego de Vargas statue's location is a mystery to everyone but city of Santa Fe officials.
Removed last year from its nearly decadelong home at Cathedral Park next to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, the bronze statue of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was supposed to be housed in a safe location, but it was later found in the backyard of the contractor who removed it, with the crane straps still hanging over its base.
The revelation spurred loud requests from the group that donated the statue, Caballeros de Vargas, to have it reinstalled at Cathedral Park or returned to the organization.
The issue has caused a rift among the Caballeros, leading to multiple board resignations, including the group's former president, previous mayoral candidate and former City Councilor Ron Trujillo.
"There was some members of the Caballeros that are fine with what is happening," Trujillo said. "They support what the mayor is doing. And there is another group that don't. I decided I can't do this anymore. I tried every avenue."
Trujillo and others had attempted to write a letter to the city requesting the statue's return in July, but Trujillo said it was nixed after the group shot down the verbiage.
"What the letter was going to say is, ‘Put it back into Cathedral Park; if not, give it back to the Caballeros,’ ” he said.
According to a Facebook post from Trujillo, he and two other board members resigned after what Trujillo said was a threat by the the Catholic Church to take La Conquistadora — the statue of the Virgin Mary that de Vargas brought back to Santa Fe during the 1692 reconquest — from the organization for wading into what it believed was city politics in an election season. Gilbert Romero, president of the Caballeros when the statue was installed, was one of the others who resigned.
"If the Caballeros want to go in a different direction, they have to find someone who thinks like they do," Trujillo said.
Gerald Pacheco, who was named president of the Caballeros de Vargas in September, said in an email that the group has kept an open line of communication with the city regarding the statue's fate.
Pacheco did not respond to a request for additional comment about the resignations.
Webber on Thursday said language like "return the statue" or "give back the statue" doesn't accurately depict the situation because the city owns the piece. He also reiterated Pacheco's stance that both parties have been communicating about the statue.
"The relations with the leadership of the Caballeros and the Fiesta Council is very constructive and has been since last summer," Webber said.
"What I would like to deconstruct is that there is this deeply adversarial relationships that are entrenched in this city," he added. "We are all friends; we know each other; we talk to each other; we socialize with each other and have respect for the traditions, the monuments and the practices."
While the city owns the statue, the group commissioned artist Donna Quasthoff in 2007 to create the piece and later donated it to the city.
The statue returned to the spotlight 13 years later, after Webber issued an emergency proclamation calling for its removal, along with the removal of the Soldiers' Monument on the Plaza and the Kit Carson obelisk outside the federal courthouse, over fears of vandalism.
On June 18, 2020, the city removed the statue in the early morning. The city, with state assistance, had attempted to remove the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk earlier that morning. On Indigenous Peoples Day last year, the Plaza obelisk was destroyed after activists used a rope and chain to pull it from its base.
The decision to remove the statue was met with praise from some but frustration from others who felt the mayor was attempting to erase their Hispanic heritage.
De Vargas has become an increasingly controversial historical figure. The conquistador led the Spaniards’ reconquest of Santa Fe a dozen years after they were driven out during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680; de Vargas supporters describe the reconquest as peaceful.
The Caballeros met with Webber after the statue was discovered in the contractor's yard, but that didn't lead to anything substantive, Trujillo said.
"I had the discussion, we met and again, all he wanted to do was talk about, 'We are going to go through this process,’ ” Trujillo said.
The process in question likely was the Cultural, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, which is aimed at engaging residents in cultural and historical discussions. The role of monuments and other public art likely is part of that conversation.
Webber said he was concerned that if the statue were reinstalled, it could be vandalized again, as other landmarks in the city have been in recent years. The statue has been vandalized multiple times since it was installed in 2007.
"We have seen vandals paint things at the Cross of the Martyrs," Webber said. "These tensions have existed for a long time. But given what is going on in the country and at large, I would prefer to come up with a community agreement about how we can live respectively in a healing way before we create more opportunity for acts that promote or divide."
For the Caballeros' part, Pacheco wrote he implored residents to participate in CHART.
Trujillo said he's not convinced that CHART will be the answer, while Webber said he believes the only way the city can heal is through open dialogue.
"I only get that message from the leadership with the Caballeros and the Fiesta Council and the urban Indigenous community," Webber said.
But Romero, who said he believed Webber's victory in the recent mayoral election sealed the statue's fate, said one solution is clearly the best.
“I think if you really want to make amends with everyone, you would put it back right where it was," Romero said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Don Diego de Vargas was not a person who we would call a hero or role model.
There are much better people and things to recognize and remember. I'm thinking of things like the dedicated men who built small places to worship and gather to give help and aid to the community members in need. Look carefully in rural places and you see a small building standing alone but used by a few good men acting in brotherhood spreading the true spirit of catholic religion. They aren't officially canonized or part of the church, just good men gathering to worship and help their community. This us what I would hope the Cabelleros would want to memorialize rather than a man who had no compassion and committed vicious acts & was recalled for them.
There are a lot of better good things to memorialize.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.